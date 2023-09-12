News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Raseef el Ghoraba
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Iraq affirms taking "necessary measures" against Kurdish armed groups
Middle East News
2023-09-12 | 08:29
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Iraq affirms taking "necessary measures" against Kurdish armed groups
Iraq has begun to move armed groups from Iranian Kurdish opposition away from the border areas with Iran, as announced on Tuesday by the Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein.
He added that he will head to Tehran to defend the measures taken by his country and avoid further escalation.
AFP
Middle East News
Iraq
Kurds
Iran
Three earthquakes strike northern Iraq
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-09-02
Iraq and Iran Break Ground on Historic Railway Connection
Middle East News
2023-09-02
Iraq and Iran Break Ground on Historic Railway Connection
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-13
From darkness to light: Iraq overcomes electricity crisis amidst scorching heat wave with Iranian gas swap
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-13
From darkness to light: Iraq overcomes electricity crisis amidst scorching heat wave with Iranian gas swap
0
World News
2023-09-11
IAEA expresses regret for ‘disregard’ in dealing with Iran nuclear file
World News
2023-09-11
IAEA expresses regret for ‘disregard’ in dealing with Iran nuclear file
0
Middle East News
2023-09-11
Three earthquakes strike northern Iraq
Middle East News
2023-09-11
Three earthquakes strike northern Iraq
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-09-11
Three earthquakes strike northern Iraq
Middle East News
2023-09-11
Three earthquakes strike northern Iraq
0
Middle East News
2023-09-11
Kuwait's media freedom under threat amid political crisis
Middle East News
2023-09-11
Kuwait's media freedom under threat amid political crisis
0
Middle East News
2023-09-11
Israeli delegation makes first announced visit to Saudi Arabia for UNESCO meeting
Middle East News
2023-09-11
Israeli delegation makes first announced visit to Saudi Arabia for UNESCO meeting
0
World News
2023-09-11
Morocco races to find survivors after devastating earthquake
World News
2023-09-11
Morocco races to find survivors after devastating earthquake
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:05
Lebanese Army Foils Attempted Infiltration of 1250 Syrians across the Lebanese-Syrian Border
Lebanon News
08:05
Lebanese Army Foils Attempted Infiltration of 1250 Syrians across the Lebanese-Syrian Border
0
Lebanon News
08:36
Lebanese Army Commander Meets French Special Envoy
Lebanon News
08:36
Lebanese Army Commander Meets French Special Envoy
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-02
Empowering Lebanon's economy: MP Ibrahim Kanaan unveils Sovereign Fund for Oil and Gas
Lebanon News
2023-08-02
Empowering Lebanon's economy: MP Ibrahim Kanaan unveils Sovereign Fund for Oil and Gas
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:51
Undercover in Lebanon: Unraveling the web of forgery gangs and illegal migration
News Bulletin Reports
13:51
Undercover in Lebanon: Unraveling the web of forgery gangs and illegal migration
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
01:15
Existential threat on the horizon: Lebanon's battle with Syrian displacement
Press Highlights
01:15
Existential threat on the horizon: Lebanon's battle with Syrian displacement
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:51
Undercover in Lebanon: Unraveling the web of forgery gangs and illegal migration
News Bulletin Reports
13:51
Undercover in Lebanon: Unraveling the web of forgery gangs and illegal migration
3
Lebanon News
05:04
Le Drian hopes that the initiative announced by Berri could begin a path towards a solution during his meeting with Mikati
Lebanon News
05:04
Le Drian hopes that the initiative announced by Berri could begin a path towards a solution during his meeting with Mikati
4
Press Highlights
01:51
Berri suggests fusing initiatives with Le Drian for Lebanon's benefit
Press Highlights
01:51
Berri suggests fusing initiatives with Le Drian for Lebanon's benefit
5
Lebanon News
02:23
Fuel prices on the rise again across Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:23
Fuel prices on the rise again across Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
08:05
Lebanese Army Foils Attempted Infiltration of 1250 Syrians across the Lebanese-Syrian Border
Lebanon News
08:05
Lebanese Army Foils Attempted Infiltration of 1250 Syrians across the Lebanese-Syrian Border
7
World News
10:48
US Treasury Designates Hezbollah Operatives and Financial Facilitators in South America and Lebanon
World News
10:48
US Treasury Designates Hezbollah Operatives and Financial Facilitators in South America and Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
08:36
Lebanese Army Commander Meets French Special Envoy
Lebanon News
08:36
Lebanese Army Commander Meets French Special Envoy
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More