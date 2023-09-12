Iraq affirms taking "necessary measures" against Kurdish armed groups

Middle East News
2023-09-12 | 08:29
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iraq affirms taking &quot;necessary measures&quot; against Kurdish armed groups
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iraq affirms taking "necessary measures" against Kurdish armed groups

Iraq has begun to move armed groups from Iranian Kurdish opposition away from the border areas with Iran, as announced on Tuesday by the Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein. 
He added that he will head to Tehran to defend the measures taken by his country and avoid further escalation.
 
 
 
AFP

Middle East News

Iraq

Kurds

Iran

Three earthquakes strike northern Iraq
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-09-02

Iraq and Iran Break Ground on Historic Railway Connection

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-13

From darkness to light: Iraq overcomes electricity crisis amidst scorching heat wave with Iranian gas swap

LBCI
World News
2023-09-11

IAEA expresses regret for ‘disregard’ in dealing with Iran nuclear file

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-09-11

Three earthquakes strike northern Iraq

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-09-11

Three earthquakes strike northern Iraq

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-09-11

Kuwait's media freedom under threat amid political crisis

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-09-11

Israeli delegation makes first announced visit to Saudi Arabia for UNESCO meeting

LBCI
World News
2023-09-11

Morocco races to find survivors after devastating earthquake

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:05

Lebanese Army Foils Attempted Infiltration of 1250 Syrians across the Lebanese-Syrian Border

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:36

Lebanese Army Commander Meets French Special Envoy

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-02

Empowering Lebanon's economy: MP Ibrahim Kanaan unveils Sovereign Fund for Oil and Gas

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:51

Undercover in Lebanon: Unraveling the web of forgery gangs and illegal migration

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:15

Existential threat on the horizon: Lebanon's battle with Syrian displacement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:51

Undercover in Lebanon: Unraveling the web of forgery gangs and illegal migration

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:04

Le Drian hopes that the initiative announced by Berri could begin a path towards a solution during his meeting with Mikati

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:51

Berri suggests fusing initiatives with Le Drian for Lebanon's benefit

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:23

Fuel prices on the rise again across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:05

Lebanese Army Foils Attempted Infiltration of 1250 Syrians across the Lebanese-Syrian Border

LBCI
World News
10:48

US Treasury Designates Hezbollah Operatives and Financial Facilitators in South America and Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:36

Lebanese Army Commander Meets French Special Envoy

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More