At Least 17 Civilians Killed in Attack Near Sudanese Capital

Middle East News
2023-09-12 | 13:51
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
At Least 17 Civilians Killed in Attack Near Sudanese Capital
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
At Least 17 Civilians Killed in Attack Near Sudanese Capital

A medical source said that at least 17 civilians were killed on Tuesday in an attack in one of the suburbs near the Sudanese capital, attributed by witnesses to the Rapid Support Forces.

Eyewitnesses, in a phone call with Agence France-Presse from Medani (200 kilometers south of Khartoum), stated that the Rapid Support Forces fired shells at the Karari neighborhood in Omdurman, one of the northwestern suburbs.
A medical source told AFP, "17 civilians were killed" in the attack.
 
 
 
AFP
 

Middle East News

Sudan

Attack

LBCI Next
Iraq affirms taking "necessary measures" against Kurdish armed groups
Three earthquakes strike northern Iraq
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-09-08

Suicide attack targets military camp in Gao, Northern Mali, no casualty count yet

LBCI
World News
2023-09-07

Sudanese Army Commander Abdel Fattah al-Burhan Visits Qatar in Third Foreign Trip Since Conflict Began

LBCI
World News
2023-09-06

Washington imposes sanctions on brother of RSF leader in Sudan

LBCI
World News
2023-09-05

Russia Arrests Woman After Attack on Official in Eastern Ukraine

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:29

Iraq affirms taking "necessary measures" against Kurdish armed groups

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-09-11

Three earthquakes strike northern Iraq

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-09-11

Kuwait's media freedom under threat amid political crisis

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-09-11

Israeli delegation makes first announced visit to Saudi Arabia for UNESCO meeting

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:54

Hamas deputy overseas leader arrives in Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2023-08-13

Biden struggles to convince Americans of energy transition law a year after passage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-14

Adib Abdel Massih to LBCI: Hopes for uninterrupted quorum, expresses confidence in Azour's potential second round success

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:02

Ministry of Economy Refutes Bread Shortage Rumors, Calls for Media Accuracy

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:15

Existential threat on the horizon: Lebanon's battle with Syrian displacement

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:04

Le Drian hopes that the initiative announced by Berri could begin a path towards a solution during his meeting with Mikati

LBCI
World News
10:48

US Treasury Designates Hezbollah Operatives and Financial Facilitators in South America and Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:51

Berri suggests fusing initiatives with Le Drian for Lebanon's benefit

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:23

Fuel prices on the rise again across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:36

Lebanese Army Commander Meets French Special Envoy

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:05

Lebanese Army Foils Attempted Infiltration of 1250 Syrians across the Lebanese-Syrian Border

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:16

Lebanese Exchange Syndicate's Quest for Transparency in Bloomberg Adoption

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More