At Least 17 Civilians Killed in Attack Near Sudanese Capital
Middle East News
2023-09-12 | 13:51
At Least 17 Civilians Killed in Attack Near Sudanese Capital
A medical source said that at least 17 civilians were killed on Tuesday in an attack in one of the suburbs near the Sudanese capital, attributed by witnesses to the Rapid Support Forces.
Eyewitnesses, in a phone call with Agence France-Presse from Medani (200 kilometers south of Khartoum), stated that the Rapid Support Forces fired shells at the Karari neighborhood in Omdurman, one of the northwestern suburbs.
A medical source told AFP, "17 civilians were killed" in the attack.
AFP
Middle East News
Sudan
Attack
