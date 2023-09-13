Three people injured in a shooting directed at protesters in the Syrian city of Sweida

Middle East News
2023-09-13 | 11:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Three people injured in a shooting directed at protesters in the Syrian city of Sweida
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Three people injured in a shooting directed at protesters in the Syrian city of Sweida

Three protesters were wounded on Wednesday when gunmen opened fire on them while they were attempting to close the branch of the ruling Ba'ath Party in the city of Sweida in southern Syria, according to activists. 

Protests began in mid-August in the province of Sweida, which has a Druze majority, following the government's decision to lift fuel subsidies. These protests evolved from economic grievances to calls for "regime change." 

The intensity of the protests has diminished during the week due to citizens' engagement in their work and the cost of transportation, according to activists. They gain momentum on Fridays, reminiscent of the unprecedented protests that Syria witnessed in 2011 before escalating into a prolonged conflict that continues to this day. 

AFP 
 
 

Middle East News

Syria

Protesters

Gunmen

Ba'ath Party

Sweida

LBCI Next
At least 30,000 displaced following the flood disaster in Derna
At Least 17 Civilians Killed in Attack Near Sudanese Capital
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-23

Economic Frustration: Protests in Southern Syria's Sweida reflect growing dissent

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:14

Awaiting action: UNHCR and municipalities' delay in addressing the threat of Syrian displacement in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:58

Invisible danger: Landmines haunt Syrian crossings to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:53

Lebanese and Syrian Foreign Ministers to arrange talks on refugee crisis

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:00

Rescue teams intensify efforts in villages destroyed by Morocco earthquake

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:19

Devastation in Libya: Derna city lost to floods and disaster

LBCI
World News
06:43

Saudi Arabia and Russia cutting oil production will cause "significant supply shortages"

LBCI
Middle East News
05:34

At least 30,000 displaced following the flood disaster in Derna

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
13:34

IPhone 15 proves the key battleground in smartphone photography is character

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-02

Jnoud El-Fayhaa: A new extremist group emerges in Tripoli, Lebanon

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-13

Security flaws in Honeywell devices could be used to disrupt critical industries

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-01

Iran's Foreign Minister Abdollahian: Neither Iran nor Saudi Arabia has any intention of interfering in political decisions made by Lebanese politicians

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:13

Walid Jumblatt affirms backing Berri, Le Drian in Lebanese dialogue initiative

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:14

Azzam al-Ahmad in Lebanon: Efforts to stabilize ceasefire in Ain al-Hilweh camp

LBCI
Middle East News
05:34

At least 30,000 displaced following the flood disaster in Derna

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:10

Follow-up visit: IMF delegation warns of Lebanon's dire situation in latest visit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:19

Devastation in Libya: Derna city lost to floods and disaster

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:53

Lebanese and Syrian Foreign Ministers to arrange talks on refugee crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:14

Awaiting action: UNHCR and municipalities' delay in addressing the threat of Syrian displacement in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:58

Invisible danger: Landmines haunt Syrian crossings to Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More