Three people injured in a shooting directed at protesters in the Syrian city of Sweida

Three protesters were wounded on Wednesday when gunmen opened fire on them while they were attempting to close the branch of the ruling Ba'ath Party in the city of Sweida in southern Syria, according to activists.



Protests began in mid-August in the province of Sweida, which has a Druze majority, following the government's decision to lift fuel subsidies. These protests evolved from economic grievances to calls for "regime change."



The intensity of the protests has diminished during the week due to citizens' engagement in their work and the cost of transportation, according to activists. They gain momentum on Fridays, reminiscent of the unprecedented protests that Syria witnessed in 2011 before escalating into a prolonged conflict that continues to this day.



AFP