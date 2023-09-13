News
Three dead in Israeli bombing of western Syria
Middle East News
2023-09-13 | 14:16
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Three dead in Israeli bombing of western Syria
Two Syrian soldiers were killed on Wednesday due to Israeli shelling in the coastal province of Tartus, according to official media reports.
Meanwhile, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights confirmed the death of a third person in the Israeli targeting, which hit a weapons depot belonging to the Lebanese Hezbollah party.
The official Syrian news agency (SANA) quoted a military source as saying, "At exactly 17:22 in the afternoon today (14:22 GMT), the Israeli enemy carried out an attack with rocket barrages from the direction of the Mediterranean Sea, targeting some of our air defense sites in Tartus."
The source stated that this resulted in "the martyrdom of two soldiers and the injury of six others, as well as some material losses."
On the other hand, the Syrian Observatory, based in the UK, reported the deaths of "three soldiers, including two from the regime's forces and a third whose identity is still unknown, as a result of Israeli airstrikes on two military sites" in the western province.
The Observatory also noted the targeting of a weapons depot "belonging to the Lebanese Hezbollah near the villages of Al-Jamasah and Deir al-Hajar, and an air defense base belonging to regime forces in the village of Kartou, which is 10 kilometers away from the first target."
Israel has carried out hundreds of airstrikes in Syria over the past few years, targeting Syrian army positions, Iranian assets, and others belonging to the Lebanese Hezbollah, including weapons and ammunition depots in various locations.
Israeli strikes have also repeatedly disrupted the operations of Aleppo and Damascus international airports, according to Syrian state media.
Aleppo airport in the north of the country was taken out of service at the end of August due to Israeli shelling, according to Syrian state media, marking the fourth attack since the beginning of the year.
Israel rarely confirms its strikes in Syria but repeatedly asserts that it will continue to counter what it describes as Iran's attempts to consolidate its military presence in Syria.
Responding to a question from Agence France-Presse (AFP), an Israeli army spokesperson simply stated, "We do not comment on reports in foreign media."
Tehran is a major supporter of Damascus, having sent military advisers for years to assist the Syrian army in its battles against opposition factions and jihadist groups that Damascus classifies as "terrorist."
Tehran has also contributed to the mobilization of groups loyal to it, led by Hezbollah, to fight in Syria alongside government forces.
Damascus regularly condemns Israeli airstrikes that target its territory and considers them a "blatant violation of international law, humanitarian law, and the provisions of the United Nations Charter."
Since its outbreak in Syria in mid-March 2011, the conflict has killed more than half a million people, caused widespread destruction of infrastructure, and devastated the economy. It has also displaced and driven out more than half of the country's population, both internally and externally.
AFP
