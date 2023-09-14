News
Turkey sends new aid to Libya including two field hospitals and medical staff
Middle East News
2023-09-14 | 02:17
Turkey sends new aid to Libya including two field hospitals and medical staff
Turkey announced on Wednesday evening that it has sent additional medical assistance to Libya, where unprecedented floods have claimed thousands of lives. The aid includes two fully-equipped field hospitals and additional medical teams.
The Turkish Ministry of Health stated, "Tonight, we will send 148 additional personnel aboard a ship departing from the Izmir-Sigacik port in the west." The ship is loaded with "two fully-equipped field hospitals, six emergency response units, ten ambulances," and more than 12 emergency vehicles.
The ministry reminded in its statement that Turkey was among the first countries to take action on Tuesday to assist Libya after the disaster that struck the eastern part of the country, particularly the city of Derna.
The statement mentioned that on Tuesday, Ankara sent three cargo planes carrying "two emergency response units, medical supplies, a large number of generators, medicines, and essential medical equipment," in addition to search and rescue teams.
Turkey is a key ally of the internationally recognized Libyan government, which controls the western part of the country with its headquarters in Tripoli.
Meanwhile, the eastern part of the country, where the catastrophe occurred, is under the control of a rival government.
Libyan authorities have reported that more than 3,800 people have died in the catastrophic floods that struck the eastern part of the country and destroyed the city of Derna.
Thousands are still missing in this devastated city, where at least 30,000 of its residents have been displaced.
AFP
