Turkey sends new aid to Libya including two field hospitals and medical staff

Middle East News
2023-09-14 | 02:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Turkey sends new aid to Libya including two field hospitals and medical staff
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Turkey sends new aid to Libya including two field hospitals and medical staff

Turkey announced on Wednesday evening that it has sent additional medical assistance to Libya, where unprecedented floods have claimed thousands of lives. The aid includes two fully-equipped field hospitals and additional medical teams.

The Turkish Ministry of Health stated, "Tonight, we will send 148 additional personnel aboard a ship departing from the Izmir-Sigacik port in the west." The ship is loaded with "two fully-equipped field hospitals, six emergency response units, ten ambulances," and more than 12 emergency vehicles.

The ministry reminded in its statement that Turkey was among the first countries to take action on Tuesday to assist Libya after the disaster that struck the eastern part of the country, particularly the city of Derna.

The statement mentioned that on Tuesday, Ankara sent three cargo planes carrying "two emergency response units, medical supplies, a large number of generators, medicines, and essential medical equipment," in addition to search and rescue teams.

Turkey is a key ally of the internationally recognized Libyan government, which controls the western part of the country with its headquarters in Tripoli. 

Meanwhile, the eastern part of the country, where the catastrophe occurred, is under the control of a rival government.

Libyan authorities have reported that more than 3,800 people have died in the catastrophic floods that struck the eastern part of the country and destroyed the city of Derna.

Thousands are still missing in this devastated city, where at least 30,000 of its residents have been displaced.


AFP
 

Middle East News

Turkey

Aid

Libya

Field

Hospitals

Medical

Staff

LBCI Next
Libyan city of Derna counts victims after floods
Three dead in Israeli bombing of western Syria
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-06

Egyptian cargo plane arrives at Beirut Airport carrying medical aid

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-17

Oman Extends Humanitarian Medical Aid to Lebanon Amid Challenging Times

LBCI
Middle East News
05:52

UN: Most deaths in Libya’s floods could have been avoided

LBCI
Middle East News
03:38

Libyan city of Derna counts victims after floods

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
05:52

UN: Most deaths in Libya’s floods could have been avoided

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:12

Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon meets his Qatari counterpart to address the latest developments in the Lebanese file

LBCI
Middle East News
04:26

Iran prepares for Amini's death anniversary with apparent calm and hidden anticipation

LBCI
Middle East News
03:38

Libyan city of Derna counts victims after floods

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
05:48

China’s Honor returns to the Indian smartphone market

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-24

The latest on Alvarez & Marsal forensic audit report of Lebanese Central Bank

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-13

Lebanese and Syrian Foreign Ministers to arrange talks on refugee crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:19

Devastation in Libya: Derna city lost to floods and disaster

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
14:16

Three dead in Israeli bombing of western Syria

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:57

Negotiations and implications: Lebanese deposit crisis stalls IMF agreement talks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:14

Azzam al-Ahmad in Lebanon: Efforts to stabilize ceasefire in Ain al-Hilweh camp

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:10

Ain al-Hilweh camp witnesses more clashes and six fatalities

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:10

Follow-up visit: IMF delegation warns of Lebanon's dire situation in latest visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:18

Renewed clashes: 15 killed and 150 injured in Ain al-Hilweh conflict

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:19

Devastation in Libya: Derna city lost to floods and disaster

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:00

Presidential prospects discussed during Le Drian's Beirut visit

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More