Libyan city of Derna counts victims after floods
Middle East News
2023-09-14 | 03:38
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Libyan city of Derna counts victims after floods
The Libyan city of Derna continues to assess its casualties on Thursday after catastrophic floods devastated entire neighborhoods, leaving thousands dead and missing.
The European Commission announced the dispatch of aid from Germany, Romania, and Finland to the city located on the eastern coast of Libya.
The European Union also provided an initial amount of 500,000 euros, while Britain announced an initial assistance of 1.16 million euros to address the most urgent needs of the Libyan population.
The storm "Daniel" struck the region on Sunday afternoon, bringing very heavy rains that led to the collapse of two dams near Derna. The floodwaters engulfed the city, sweeping away buildings and people.
The death toll continues to rise, with bodies covered with sheets lying in the streets, while other bodies are piled in small trucks to transport them to cemeteries.
Tariq al-Kharraz, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior in the government affiliated with the eastern authorities, told AFP on Wednesday that authorities in eastern Libya have so far counted 3,840 deaths, with 3,190 of them buried. He noted that among the victims, at least 400 are foreigners, mainly Sudanese and Egyptians.
Around 250 bodies were found on Wednesday, while more than 2,400 people are still missing, according to Kharraz.
Authorities fear that the final death toll could be much higher.
Tamer Ramadan, an official at the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, stated that the number of missing persons has reached 10,000 so far, adding that "the death toll is massive and could reach thousands."
The International Organization for Migration stated that at least 30,000 out of 100,000 residents of the city have become displaced.
AFP
Middle East News
Libya
City
Derna
Count
Victims
Floods
