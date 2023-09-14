UN: Most deaths in Libya’s floods could have been avoided

2023-09-14
UN: Most deaths in Libya’s floods could have been avoided
UN: Most deaths in Libya’s floods could have been avoided

The United Nations-affiliated World Meteorological Organization announced on Thursday that "most of the casualties" resulting from the devastating floods in eastern Libya, which left 3,840 dead and thousands missing, could have been avoided.

The Secretary-General of the organization, Petteri Taalas, stated during a press conference in Geneva that "it would have been possible to issue warnings, and emergency management agencies could have evacuated residents, but we avoided most of the human losses." 

He pointed out the lack of organization amid the ongoing chaos in the country since the fall of Muammar Gaddafi's regime.


AFP
 

Learn More