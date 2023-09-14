News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
33
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Redbull TV Series
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
33
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UN: Most deaths in Libya’s floods could have been avoided
Middle East News
2023-09-14 | 05:52
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UN: Most deaths in Libya’s floods could have been avoided
The United Nations-affiliated World Meteorological Organization announced on Thursday that "most of the casualties" resulting from the devastating floods in eastern Libya, which left 3,840 dead and thousands missing, could have been avoided.
The Secretary-General of the organization, Petteri Taalas, stated during a press conference in Geneva that "it would have been possible to issue warnings, and emergency management agencies could have evacuated residents, but we avoided most of the human losses."
He pointed out the lack of organization amid the ongoing chaos in the country since the fall of Muammar Gaddafi's regime.
AFP
Middle East News
UN
Deaths
Libya
Floods
Avoided
Disaster
Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon meets his Qatari counterpart to address the latest developments in the Lebanese file
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
03:38
Libyan city of Derna counts victims after floods
Middle East News
03:38
Libyan city of Derna counts victims after floods
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:19
Devastation in Libya: Derna city lost to floods and disaster
News Bulletin Reports
11:19
Devastation in Libya: Derna city lost to floods and disaster
0
World News
2023-09-11
UN criticizes ‘lack of concern’ regarding increase in migrant deaths
World News
2023-09-11
UN criticizes ‘lack of concern’ regarding increase in migrant deaths
0
World News
2023-08-27
Floods in the Philippines drive hundreds to leave their homes
World News
2023-08-27
Floods in the Philippines drive hundreds to leave their homes
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:12
Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon meets his Qatari counterpart to address the latest developments in the Lebanese file
Lebanon News
05:12
Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon meets his Qatari counterpart to address the latest developments in the Lebanese file
0
Middle East News
04:26
Iran prepares for Amini's death anniversary with apparent calm and hidden anticipation
Middle East News
04:26
Iran prepares for Amini's death anniversary with apparent calm and hidden anticipation
0
Middle East News
03:38
Libyan city of Derna counts victims after floods
Middle East News
03:38
Libyan city of Derna counts victims after floods
0
Middle East News
02:17
Turkey sends new aid to Libya including two field hospitals and medical staff
Middle East News
02:17
Turkey sends new aid to Libya including two field hospitals and medical staff
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-11
Lebanon’s exclusion from transport route linking India and Europe
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-11
Lebanon’s exclusion from transport route linking India and Europe
0
Lebanon News
03:18
Renewed clashes: 15 killed and 150 injured in Ain al-Hilweh conflict
Lebanon News
03:18
Renewed clashes: 15 killed and 150 injured in Ain al-Hilweh conflict
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-15
Former BDL Governor's bank accounts secrecy exposed: Leaked decision alters Salameh's fate
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-15
Former BDL Governor's bank accounts secrecy exposed: Leaked decision alters Salameh's fate
0
Lebanon News
13:54
Le Drian to Baarini: I am working on a new idea to unite the Lebanese people
Lebanon News
13:54
Le Drian to Baarini: I am working on a new idea to unite the Lebanese people
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
14:16
Three dead in Israeli bombing of western Syria
Middle East News
14:16
Three dead in Israeli bombing of western Syria
2
Press Highlights
00:57
Negotiations and implications: Lebanese deposit crisis stalls IMF agreement talks
Press Highlights
00:57
Negotiations and implications: Lebanese deposit crisis stalls IMF agreement talks
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:14
Azzam al-Ahmad in Lebanon: Efforts to stabilize ceasefire in Ain al-Hilweh camp
News Bulletin Reports
11:14
Azzam al-Ahmad in Lebanon: Efforts to stabilize ceasefire in Ain al-Hilweh camp
4
Lebanon News
14:10
Ain al-Hilweh camp witnesses more clashes and six fatalities
Lebanon News
14:10
Ain al-Hilweh camp witnesses more clashes and six fatalities
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:10
Follow-up visit: IMF delegation warns of Lebanon's dire situation in latest visit
News Bulletin Reports
11:10
Follow-up visit: IMF delegation warns of Lebanon's dire situation in latest visit
6
Lebanon News
03:18
Renewed clashes: 15 killed and 150 injured in Ain al-Hilweh conflict
Lebanon News
03:18
Renewed clashes: 15 killed and 150 injured in Ain al-Hilweh conflict
7
News Bulletin Reports
11:19
Devastation in Libya: Derna city lost to floods and disaster
News Bulletin Reports
11:19
Devastation in Libya: Derna city lost to floods and disaster
8
Press Highlights
02:00
Presidential prospects discussed during Le Drian's Beirut visit
Press Highlights
02:00
Presidential prospects discussed during Le Drian's Beirut visit
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More