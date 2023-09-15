News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Sports
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
There is still hope of finding survivors in Libya, says Red Cross
Middle East News
2023-09-15 | 05:42
High views
Share
Share
0
min
There is still hope of finding survivors in Libya, says Red Cross
Tamer Ramadan, Head of IFRC delegation, Libya, said on Friday, "There is still hope of finding survivors" after the catastrophic floods that struck the country, resulting in thousands of deaths and missing persons last weekend.
Tamer, from the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, refrained from providing a final or accurate death toll during a press conference, stating that it "will not be final or precise." Various preliminary estimates indicate the death of at least 3,800 people.
AFP
Middle East News
Libya
Survivors
Floods
International Federation Of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies
Next
Talks between Saudi and Houthi officials in Riyadh to put Yemen on the path to peace
Derna's catastrophe: A tale of political turmoil and tragic neglect in Libya
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
08:37
Red Cross: There is still hope of finding survivors in Libya
Middle East News
08:37
Red Cross: There is still hope of finding survivors in Libya
0
Middle East News
2023-09-14
UN: Most deaths in Libya’s floods could have been avoided
Middle East News
2023-09-14
UN: Most deaths in Libya’s floods could have been avoided
0
Middle East News
2023-09-14
Libyan city of Derna counts victims after floods
Middle East News
2023-09-14
Libyan city of Derna counts victims after floods
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-13
Devastation in Libya: Derna city lost to floods and disaster
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-13
Devastation in Libya: Derna city lost to floods and disaster
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
08:37
Red Cross: There is still hope of finding survivors in Libya
Middle East News
08:37
Red Cross: There is still hope of finding survivors in Libya
0
Middle East News
08:04
London sanctions Iranian officials on Mahsa Amini's death anniversary
Middle East News
08:04
London sanctions Iranian officials on Mahsa Amini's death anniversary
0
Middle East News
06:38
Talks between Saudi and Houthi officials in Riyadh to put Yemen on the path to peace
Middle East News
06:38
Talks between Saudi and Houthi officials in Riyadh to put Yemen on the path to peace
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:56
Derna's catastrophe: A tale of political turmoil and tragic neglect in Libya
News Bulletin Reports
10:56
Derna's catastrophe: A tale of political turmoil and tragic neglect in Libya
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-12
Cabinet approves 2024 state Budget
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-12
Cabinet approves 2024 state Budget
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-13
Economic entities emphasize critical principles for Lebanon's IMF-backed recovery plan
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-13
Economic entities emphasize critical principles for Lebanon's IMF-backed recovery plan
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-13
Follow-up visit: IMF delegation warns of Lebanon's dire situation in latest visit
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-13
Follow-up visit: IMF delegation warns of Lebanon's dire situation in latest visit
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-13
Lebanon's education funding standoff: A catastrophe looms, Says Human Rights Watch
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-13
Lebanon's education funding standoff: A catastrophe looms, Says Human Rights Watch
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
10:37
The mystery of Lebanon's 'sacred deposits': IMF vs. Lebanese officials
Lebanon Economy
10:37
The mystery of Lebanon's 'sacred deposits': IMF vs. Lebanese officials
2
Press Highlights
00:22
Pope Francis' priority: The Vatican's 'hidden hand' in Lebanese crisis resolution
Press Highlights
00:22
Pope Francis' priority: The Vatican's 'hidden hand' in Lebanese crisis resolution
3
Lebanon News
10:11
Ceasefire set to begin in Ain al-Hilweh following Speaker Berri's mediation
Lebanon News
10:11
Ceasefire set to begin in Ain al-Hilweh following Speaker Berri's mediation
4
Press Highlights
01:26
Caught in the crossfire: Ain al-Hilweh camp's ceasefire commitment put to test amidst intensifying conflict
Press Highlights
01:26
Caught in the crossfire: Ain al-Hilweh camp's ceasefire commitment put to test amidst intensifying conflict
5
Lebanon News
05:05
LBCI launches the '#حريق_بالناقص' (One Less Fire) campaign
Lebanon News
05:05
LBCI launches the '#حريق_بالناقص' (One Less Fire) campaign
6
Lebanon Economy
06:51
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
06:51
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
7
Lebanon Economy
06:31
Positive trends show Port of Beirut thriving amidst challenging times
Lebanon Economy
06:31
Positive trends show Port of Beirut thriving amidst challenging times
8
News Bulletin Reports
10:56
Derna's catastrophe: A tale of political turmoil and tragic neglect in Libya
News Bulletin Reports
10:56
Derna's catastrophe: A tale of political turmoil and tragic neglect in Libya
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More