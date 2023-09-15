There is still hope of finding survivors in Libya, says Red Cross

2023-09-15 | 05:42
There is still hope of finding survivors in Libya, says Red Cross
There is still hope of finding survivors in Libya, says Red Cross

Tamer Ramadan, Head of IFRC delegation, Libya, said on Friday, "There is still hope of finding survivors" after the catastrophic floods that struck the country, resulting in thousands of deaths and missing persons last weekend. 

Tamer, from the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, refrained from providing a final or accurate death toll during a press conference, stating that it "will not be final or precise." Various preliminary estimates indicate the death of at least 3,800 people. 

AFP 
 

Middle East News

Libya

Survivors

Floods

International Federation Of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies

