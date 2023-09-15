Talks between Saudi and Houthi officials in Riyadh to put Yemen on the path to peace

Middle East News
2023-09-15 | 06:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Talks between Saudi and Houthi officials in Riyadh to put Yemen on the path to peace
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
4min
Talks between Saudi and Houthi officials in Riyadh to put Yemen on the path to peace

The Houthi rebels expressed their hope to "overcome challenges" during talks with Saudi officials in Riyadh related to ending the Yemeni war in a publicly acknowledged visit, marking the first of its kind since the beginning of Saudi military intervention against the Iran-backed group.

Late on Thursday, Saudi Arabia confirmed that it was hosting a Houthi delegation to discuss the peace process in Yemen after nine years of conflict in the poorest country on the Arabian Peninsula.

Yemen has been mired in a power struggle between the Houthi rebels and the government since mid-2014, resulting in the death and injury of hundreds of thousands and what the United Nations estimates to be the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

This marks the first public visit of a Houthi delegation to the kingdom since Saudi Arabia launched a military campaign in March 2015, leading a coalition to halt the advance of the Iran-aligned group in its neighboring country.

This visit comes approximately five months after a Saudi delegation visited Sanaa to discuss the peace process.

Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, a prominent political figure among the rebels who control Sanaa and other areas in Yemen, stated, "Our hope is to have serious discussions that serve the interests of both peoples and overcome challenges."

He also wrote on the "Ex" platform early on Friday, "Dialogue can only be with the coalition of aggression, given that the decision of aggression, blockade, and its cessation is in their hands."

He indicated that the dialogue in Saudi Arabia, mediated by Oman, focuses on paying the salaries of government employees, the release of all prisoners and detainees, the "withdrawal of foreign forces," reconstruction, and ultimately reaching a comprehensive political solution.

Saudi Arabia's government-owned channel, Al-Ikhbariya, mentioned on Thursday evening that the kingdom is hosting "a negotiating delegation representing the Yemeni component, with the aim of continuing talks aimed at finding a political solution, a comprehensive ceasefire, and transitioning from conflict to stability."

In turn, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) stated that Riyadh "invited a delegation from Sanaa to visit the Kingdom to continue (...) meetings and discussions."

An official at the airport in the Houthi-controlled capital earlier told Agence France-Presse that an Omani plane transported "a Houthi delegation comprising ten individuals along with five Omanis" from Sanaa to Riyadh, while a Houthi official stated that the "duration of the visit is five days."

Oman plays a mediator role in the conflict.

The Yemeni government, in a statement on Friday, welcomed the "efforts of our brothers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Sultanate of Oman, and international and regional initiatives aimed at urging the Houthi militias to seriously engage with peace calls and alleviate the humanitarian suffering of the Yemeni people."

It reaffirmed its commitment to "an approach that is open to all initiatives aimed at achieving a just and comprehensive peace, (...) ensuring an end to the coup, the restoration of state institutions, security, stability, and development in Yemen."

A senior official in the Yemeni government, familiar with the talks between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia, stated that the purpose of the visit is "to hold negotiations with Saudi Arabia and reach a final agreement on the details of the humanitarian and economic files."

The talks are expected to focus on the issue of paying the salaries of Houthi-affiliated government employees, which is a contentious point, and the opening of new destinations from Sanaa airport, which remained closed for years before the coalition allowed flights to Jordan and Egypt last year.

Political sources in Sanaa also expect the Houthis to discuss the "final formula" for a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire, with the parties to the conflict subsequently entering direct negotiations for a political solution under the auspices of the United Nations, with support from Saudi Arabia and Oman.

In April, the visit of the Saudi delegation to Sanaa, along with recent rapprochement between Riyadh and Tehran, has raised hopes for a political solution to the ongoing conflict in the world's poorest nation.

Fighting in Yemen has significantly subsided since the implementation of the UN-mediated ceasefire in April 2022, which remains largely in place even after its official expiration in October 2022.

However, the humanitarian crisis in the impoverished country continues to worsen, with a decrease in humanitarian aid due to funding shortages.

On Thursday, 98 international and local entities, including UN-affiliated organizations, called for increased funding to continue assisting "more than 21.6 million people, or 75 percent of Yemen's population."



AFP
 

Middle East News

Talks

Saudi Arabia

Houthi

Officials

Riyadh

Yemen

Path

Peace

LBCI Next
London sanctions Iranian officials on Mahsa Amini's death anniversary
There is still hope of finding survivors in Libya, says Red Cross
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-08-01

Saudi Arabia to grant $1.2 Billion to Yemeni government, say Saudi officials

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-08-27

Ten soldiers killed by Houthi attack in Yemen: Military sources

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-13

Path to peace: Egypt hosts trilateral summit amidst regional challenges

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-06

On the road to peace: Can Saudi Arabia succeed in halting the Russo-Ukrainian war?

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:37

Red Cross: There is still hope of finding survivors in Libya

LBCI
Middle East News
08:04

London sanctions Iranian officials on Mahsa Amini's death anniversary

LBCI
Middle East News
05:42

There is still hope of finding survivors in Libya, says Red Cross

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:56

Derna's catastrophe: A tale of political turmoil and tragic neglect in Libya

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-12

Cabinet approves 2024 state Budget

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-13

Economic entities emphasize critical principles for Lebanon's IMF-backed recovery plan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-13

Follow-up visit: IMF delegation warns of Lebanon's dire situation in latest visit

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-13

Lebanon's education funding standoff: A catastrophe looms, Says Human Rights Watch

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:37

The mystery of Lebanon's 'sacred deposits': IMF vs. Lebanese officials

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:22

Pope Francis' priority: The Vatican's 'hidden hand' in Lebanese crisis resolution

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:11

Ceasefire set to begin in Ain al-Hilweh following Speaker Berri's mediation

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:26

Caught in the crossfire: Ain al-Hilweh camp's ceasefire commitment put to test amidst intensifying conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:05

LBCI launches the '#حريق_بالناقص' (One Less Fire) campaign

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:51

Fuel prices increase across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:31

Positive trends show Port of Beirut thriving amidst challenging times

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:56

Derna's catastrophe: A tale of political turmoil and tragic neglect in Libya

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More