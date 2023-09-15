London sanctions Iranian officials on Mahsa Amini's death anniversary

2023-09-15 | 08:04
London sanctions Iranian officials on Mahsa Amini's death anniversary
London sanctions Iranian officials on Mahsa Amini's death anniversary

The British government announced on Friday the imposition of sanctions on several Iranian officials, including the Minister of Culture and the Mayor of Tehran, on the eve of the first anniversary of the death of Mahsa Amini.

The UK Foreign Ministry stated in a statement that the sanctions "focus on prominent Iranian decision-makers responsible for the formulation and enforcement of mandatory hijab laws in Iran."


AFP
 

