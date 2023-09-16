In the aftermath of six days of violent flooding that engulfed the city, hopes of finding survivors in Derna, eastern Libya, are fading.



A powerful storm struck eastern Libya on Sunday, resulting in heavy rainfall that led to the collapse of two dams in Derna.

This unleashed a torrent of water through what had typically been a dry riverbed. The rushing waters inundated parts of the city, demolishing buildings and infrastructure in its path. The floodwaters rose several meters high, destroying bridges that connected the eastern and western parts of the city.



One photographer from the French Press Agency (AFP) described the aftermath as scenes of devastation, akin to the aftermath of a powerful earthquake that had struck a significant portion of the city.



Before the catastrophe, the city's population numbered around one hundred thousand.

AFP