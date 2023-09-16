News
Taliban authorities in Afghanistan detain 18 employees of a Swiss organization
Middle East News
2023-09-16 | 03:30
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Taliban authorities in Afghanistan detain 18 employees of a Swiss organization
The Swiss non-governmental organization "International Assistance Mission" announced on Saturday that Taliban authorities in Afghanistan have detained 18 of its employees, including one foreigner.
The organization, registered in Switzerland, clarified that the employees were abducted from its office in the Ghazni province in central Afghanistan and were transferred to the capital, Kabul.
Two Afghan nationals and a member of the international team were detained on September 3rd, and then 15 other Afghans on the same date in the same office.
The organization stated in a statement released on Saturday, "At this stage, we have no information about the nature of the allegations against our team, and therefore we cannot comment or speculate on the current situation."
AFP
Middle East News
Taliban
Afghanistan
Switzerland
