Sudan’s Burhan heads to Uganda as battles resume in Khartoum
Middle East News
2023-09-16 | 09:34
Sudan’s Burhan heads to Uganda as battles resume in Khartoum
Sudan’s de facto leader Abdel Fattah Burhan headed to Uganda on an official visit on Saturday, as stated in a statement by the Sudanese Sovereign Council.
Meanwhile, fighting resumed in the vicinity of the General Command of the Army in central Khartoum after a two-week hiatus.
The statement indicated that Burhan will hold discussions with Ugandan President "on bilateral relations and matters of mutual interest."
Middle East News
Sudan
Sudanese
Burhan
Uganda
Battles
Khartoum
