Erdogan accuses EU of pulling away from Turkey

Middle East News
2023-09-16 | 10:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Erdogan accuses EU of pulling away from Turkey
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Erdogan accuses EU of pulling away from Turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan accused the European Union of seeking to distance itself from Turkey, while membership negotiations with Ankara are on hold.

Erdoğan, before heading to New York to participate in the United Nations General Assembly, stated that "the European Union is trying to distance itself from Turkey," adding that "we will conduct our own assessment of the situation, and we can also move in another direction."
 

Middle East News

Erdogan

Turkey

Turkish

EU

LBCI Next
Diminished Hope for Survivors in Libya's Devastating Floods
Biden confirms Washington stands with Iranians on Mahsa Amini's death anniversary
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-07-10

Erdogan requires relaunching negotiations for Turkey's EU accession as a condition to approve Sweden's NATO membership

LBCI
World News
2023-07-20

EU Foreign Ministers Discuss Enhancing Relations with Turkey

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-07-18

Saudi Arabia and Turkey sign investment and defense agreements during Erdogan visit

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-07-12

Erdogan: Turkey will not ratify Sweden's NATO membership before October

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
14:23

Iran authorities say attempt to assassinate Mahsa Amini's father thwarted

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Remembering Mahsa Amini: A catalyst for change in Iran

LBCI
Middle East News
12:01

Iran denounces the new Western sanctions

LBCI
Middle East News
09:34

Sudan’s Burhan heads to Uganda as battles resume in Khartoum

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-09-08

Assistant Secretary Barbara Leaf discuss Syrian, Palestinian files with Jordan FM

LBCI
World News
2023-07-18

US nuclear-weapon submarine docked in South Korea for first time in 40 years

LBCI
Middle East News
01:34

Diminished Hope for Survivors in Libya's Devastating Floods

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-24

France dismisses Geagea's claims of economic deal with Hezbollah

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More