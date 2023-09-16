Iran denounces the new Western sanctions

Tehran condemned the new sanctions imposed by Western countries on officials and media outlets in Iran, coinciding with the first anniversary of the death of the young woman Mahsa Amini, considering them ‘hypocritical displays.’



The United States, in coordination with the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia, imposed sanctions on 25 Iranians and three media outlets on Friday, including "an Iranian company involved in online surveillance," linked to the suppression of protests, as reported by US authorities.