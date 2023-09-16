Iran authorities say attempt to assassinate Mahsa Amini's father thwarted

2023-09-16 | 14:23
Iran authorities say attempt to assassinate Mahsa Amini's father thwarted

Iranian authorities thwarted an "assassination" attempt on the father of Mahsa Amini, according to official media reports on Saturday, coinciding with the first anniversary of his daughter's death, which ignited widespread protests in the Islamic Republic.

Iran's official news agency, IRNA, explained that a group of individuals attempted to target Amjad Amini as he was leaving his home to visit his daughter's grave.
 

