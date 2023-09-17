Member of Iranian security forces dies of gunfire on the anniversary of Mahsa Amini's death

2023-09-17 | 05:25
Member of Iranian security forces dies of gunfire on the anniversary of Mahsa Amini&#39;s death
2min
Member of Iranian security forces dies of gunfire on the anniversary of Mahsa Amini's death

A member of the Iranian security forces was killed in a shooting on Saturday night, coinciding with the anniversary of Mahsa Amini's death, which sparked nationwide protests in the country last year, according to official media reports on Sunday. 

The "IRNA" agency reported that "two individuals riding a motorcycle opened fire on members of the Basij," referring to the mobilization forces affiliated with the Revolutionary Guard, in the city of Nurabad in the Fars province in the south of the Islamic Republic. 

It added, "One of the Basij members was martyred due to the severity of his injuries," and three others were injured and taken to the hospital. The attackers "fled and the security forces are trying to apprehend them. 

In the past few days, Iranian security forces have deployed widely on the occasion of the anniversary of Amini's death in September 16, 2022, shortly after she was arrested by the morality police for violating the strict dress code in the Islamic Republic. 

After Amini's death at the age of 22, widespread protests erupted in various regions of Iran, during which hundreds, including dozens of security personnel, were killed. 

Thousands were arrested on the sidelines of the protests, which the Iranian authorities generally considered as "riots" supported from abroad. 

In recent days, the authorities have announced the arrest of numerous individuals and networks that are said to be working on "disrupting public opinion" and inciting "riots" and communicating with "anti-revolutionary channels." 

In a related context, local media reported that the Revolutionary Guard had arrested an Iranian holding the nationality of another unspecified country for attempting to "organize riots and sabotage" in Karaj, west of Tehran. 

Many of these arrests have been reported in the western regions of the country, where the Kurdish majority resides, including the city of Saqqez, the hometown of Amini in Kurdistan province. 

Local media also reported arrests in the northeast, northwest, and central regions of the Islamic Republic. 

AFP 

