News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Event
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
The Libyan Red Crescent denies the 11,300 deaths reported by the United Nations in the Derna floods
Middle East News
2023-09-17 | 07:36
High views
Share
Share
0
min
The Libyan Red Crescent denies the 11,300 deaths reported by the United Nations in the Derna floods
A spokesperson for the Libyan Red Crescent denied on Sunday that the death toll from the floods that struck the city of Derna in eastern Libya had reached 11,300, as announced by the United Nations on Saturday, citing the association.
The spokesperson, Tawfiq Shukri, told the French news agency AFP, "To be honest, we are surprised that our name is being associated with such statistics, and we have not reported these numbers." He considered that such numbers "disturb the situation, especially for the families of the missing."
The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs had previously stated that the death toll from the floods had risen to 11,300, with 10,100 people missing, attributing these figures to the Libyan Red Crescent.
AFP
Middle East News
Libyan
Red Crescent
Deny
Deaths
United Nations
Derna
Floods
Member of Iranian security forces dies of gunfire on the anniversary of Mahsa Amini's death
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-09-14
Libyan city of Derna counts victims after floods
Middle East News
2023-09-14
Libyan city of Derna counts victims after floods
0
World News
00:09
Death toll in Libya’s Derna floods rises to 11,300, says UN
World News
00:09
Death toll in Libya’s Derna floods rises to 11,300, says UN
0
Middle East News
2023-09-14
UN: Most deaths in Libya’s floods could have been avoided
Middle East News
2023-09-14
UN: Most deaths in Libya’s floods could have been avoided
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-13
Devastation in Libya: Derna city lost to floods and disaster
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-13
Devastation in Libya: Derna city lost to floods and disaster
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
05:25
Member of Iranian security forces dies of gunfire on the anniversary of Mahsa Amini's death
Middle East News
05:25
Member of Iranian security forces dies of gunfire on the anniversary of Mahsa Amini's death
0
Middle East News
14:23
Iran authorities say attempt to assassinate Mahsa Amini's father thwarted
Middle East News
14:23
Iran authorities say attempt to assassinate Mahsa Amini's father thwarted
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Remembering Mahsa Amini: A catalyst for change in Iran
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Remembering Mahsa Amini: A catalyst for change in Iran
0
Middle East News
12:01
Iran denounces the new Western sanctions
Middle East News
12:01
Iran denounces the new Western sanctions
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-09-13
MP Gemayel: Hezbollah needs to meet us halfway if we want to talk about presidency
Lebanon News
2023-09-13
MP Gemayel: Hezbollah needs to meet us halfway if we want to talk about presidency
0
Press Highlights
2023-09-15
Pope Francis' priority: The Vatican's 'hidden hand' in Lebanese crisis resolution
Press Highlights
2023-09-15
Pope Francis' priority: The Vatican's 'hidden hand' in Lebanese crisis resolution
0
Middle East News
2023-09-16
Iran announces ‘bigger than expected’ strike against Israel
Middle East News
2023-09-16
Iran announces ‘bigger than expected’ strike against Israel
0
Lebanon Economy
01:36
Lebanon's IMF fund depletion: A looming crisis for the Caretaker Government
Lebanon Economy
01:36
Lebanon's IMF fund depletion: A looming crisis for the Caretaker Government
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
01:36
Lebanon's IMF fund depletion: A looming crisis for the Caretaker Government
Lebanon Economy
01:36
Lebanon's IMF fund depletion: A looming crisis for the Caretaker Government
2
Variety and Tech
03:20
Lebanese-born Hosam Abu Meri becomes one of Latvia's first ministers of Middle Eastern background
Variety and Tech
03:20
Lebanese-born Hosam Abu Meri becomes one of Latvia's first ministers of Middle Eastern background
3
Lebanon News
09:00
Fire erupts in Kharayeb as the Civil Defense responds
Lebanon News
09:00
Fire erupts in Kharayeb as the Civil Defense responds
4
Press Highlights
00:54
French envoy's Lebanon visit: A potential beginning to the Presidential election process
Press Highlights
00:54
French envoy's Lebanon visit: A potential beginning to the Presidential election process
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:35
The latest on the Othman-Mawlawi rift
News Bulletin Reports
11:35
The latest on the Othman-Mawlawi rift
6
Lebanon News
06:10
Bassil emphasizes accountability and reform in FPM's 2023-2027 term
Lebanon News
06:10
Bassil emphasizes accountability and reform in FPM's 2023-2027 term
7
World News
02:33
Taiwan detects 28 Chinese warplanes in its vicinity
World News
02:33
Taiwan detects 28 Chinese warplanes in its vicinity
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Remembering Mahsa Amini: A catalyst for change in Iran
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Remembering Mahsa Amini: A catalyst for change in Iran
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More