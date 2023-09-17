The Libyan Red Crescent denies the 11,300 deaths reported by the United Nations in the Derna floods

A spokesperson for the Libyan Red Crescent denied on Sunday that the death toll from the floods that struck the city of Derna in eastern Libya had reached 11,300, as announced by the United Nations on Saturday, citing the association.



The spokesperson, Tawfiq Shukri, told the French news agency AFP, "To be honest, we are surprised that our name is being associated with such statistics, and we have not reported these numbers." He considered that such numbers "disturb the situation, especially for the families of the missing."



The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs had previously stated that the death toll from the floods had risen to 11,300, with 10,100 people missing, attributing these figures to the Libyan Red Crescent.





AFP