Tunisian security evacuates public square of migrants in the city of Sfax

Tunisian authorities evacuated a public square in the city of Sfax, located in the central-eastern part of the country, on Sunday.



This square had been used as a residence by hundreds of migrants who were expelled from their homes over two months ago, according to a human rights organization. Simultaneously, a large-scale security campaign was conducted against migrants.



Ramadan Ben Amor, the official spokesperson for the "Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights," informed Agence France-Presse (AFP), "Security forces evacuated a large square in Sfax this morning (Sunday), where approximately 500 migrants were present."



He added, "They were dispersed in small groups, moving towards rural areas and other cities."



The migrants, mostly from sub-Saharan African countries, settled in the "Bab El Jebli" square in the center of Sfax following a wave of arrests and expulsions by security forces and local residents.



Last July, hundreds of migrants with sub-Saharan African nationalities were expelled from Sfax after clashes with locals resulted in the death of a Tunisian. In the days that followed, Tunisian police transported at least two thousand migrants, according to various organizations, to the borders with Libya and Algeria, leaving them stranded in the desert and isolated regions.



During the weekend, security authorities in Sfax Governorate launched a broad campaign against migrants and smugglers, resulting in "the seizure of approximately 200 migrants, mainly from sub-Saharan Africa, who were preparing for a crossing operation.



Additionally, six boats were confiscated," as per statements from Houssem Eddine El Jababli, the official spokesperson for the National Guard.



Jababli emphasized that "the objective is to target intermediaries who traffic in people's lives."



The crisis of migrants in Tunisia has escalated following a speech delivered by President Kais Saied on February 21st. In his address, he decried the arrival of "hordes of migrants" as part of a "criminal plan" aimed at "altering the demographic composition" of Tunisia.



Sfax is considered the primary departure point for migrants, both those with sub-Saharan African nationalities and Tunisians, in illegal migration operations towards European shores.







AFP