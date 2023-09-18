Two injured in Northern Iran after debris falls from military test projectile

An explosive military projectile detonated on Monday during a military test in Iran, and its debris fell on the city of Gorgan (North), resulting in injuries to two individuals, according to Iran's Ministry of Defense and Iranian media reports.



The spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of Defense, Reza Talaei-Nik, informed the official television, "During a research test of offensive and drone systems, which took place in a desert area, one of these systems suffered a technical malfunction, deviating from its intended path and disintegrating."



He added, "Parts of it fell in the city of Gorgan," which has a population of 350,000, without providing details about the nature of the projectile.



Ali Mohajer, an official in Golestan Province, according to the Iranian Students' News Agency (ISNA), stated, "Two people were injured."



The Tasnim News Agency noted that the city's residents heard a loud noise when the debris fell, especially on one of the main streets.



Local residents rushed to extinguish the debris emitting smoke, as shown in a video clip published by the agency.



Iran, subject to sanctions from the United States and other Western countries, possesses an extensive arms industry, including a wide range of missiles and drones.



AFP