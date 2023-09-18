14 killed in attack by local Kurdish fighters in northern Syria

2023-09-18 | 08:33
14 killed in attack by local Kurdish fighters in northern Syria
2min
14 killed in attack by local Kurdish fighters in northern Syria

On Monday morning, 14 fighters were killed in an attack by a local Kurdish group targeting areas controlled by factions loyal to Ankara in northern Syria, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and a local official. 

The Kurdish fighters, part of what is known as the "Afrin Liberation Forces," exploited internal strife within a faction loyal to Ankara to launch their attack east of the city of Al-Bab, one of the key cities controlled by Ankara-affiliated factions in the northeastern Aleppo province, as reported by the Syrian Observatory. 

According to the same source, the attack resulted in the killing of "14 members of the faction loyal to Ankara.” 

However, a local official stated that the casualties belonged to a group that had previously defected from the Ankara-affiliated faction due to internal fighting. 

The "Afrin Liberation Forces" is a group of Kurdish fighters who were forced to leave the border region of Afrin following a military operation launched by Turkey and its Syrian allies in 2018. 

Today, these fighters are present in areas where Kurdish fighters and Syrian regime forces are scattered north of the city of Aleppo. 

From time to time, the group launches attacks against Ankara-affiliated factions that control a wide border area, following three Turkish military operations mainly targeting Kurdish fighters. 

This border area, where Turkish forces are present, witnesses episodes of internal conflict among factions competing for influence, with allegations of violations, including land and property confiscation, seizure of agricultural crops, arbitrary arrests, and the administration of the region through the use of force and intimidation. 

AFP 
 

