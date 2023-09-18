News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Ambassador’s Daughter
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
14 killed in attack by local Kurdish fighters in northern Syria
Middle East News
2023-09-18 | 08:33
High views
Share
Share
2
min
14 killed in attack by local Kurdish fighters in northern Syria
On Monday morning, 14 fighters were killed in an attack by a local Kurdish group targeting areas controlled by factions loyal to Ankara in northern Syria, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and a local official.
The Kurdish fighters, part of what is known as the "Afrin Liberation Forces," exploited internal strife within a faction loyal to Ankara to launch their attack east of the city of Al-Bab, one of the key cities controlled by Ankara-affiliated factions in the northeastern Aleppo province, as reported by the Syrian Observatory.
According to the same source, the attack resulted in the killing of "14 members of the faction loyal to Ankara.”
However, a local official stated that the casualties belonged to a group that had previously defected from the Ankara-affiliated faction due to internal fighting.
The "Afrin Liberation Forces" is a group of Kurdish fighters who were forced to leave the border region of Afrin following a military operation launched by Turkey and its Syrian allies in 2018.
Today, these fighters are present in areas where Kurdish fighters and Syrian regime forces are scattered north of the city of Aleppo.
From time to time, the group launches attacks against Ankara-affiliated factions that control a wide border area, following three Turkish military operations mainly targeting Kurdish fighters.
This border area, where Turkish forces are present, witnesses episodes of internal conflict among factions competing for influence, with allegations of violations, including land and property confiscation, seizure of agricultural crops, arbitrary arrests, and the administration of the region through the use of force and intimidation.
AFP
Middle East News
Syria
Kurdish
Group
Ankara
Syrian Observatory For Human Rights
Attack
Next
Iranians released by the United States arrive in Doha
Two injured in Northern Iran after debris falls from military test projectile
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-09-12
Iraq affirms taking "necessary measures" against Kurdish armed groups
Middle East News
2023-09-12
Iraq affirms taking "necessary measures" against Kurdish armed groups
0
Middle East News
2023-08-12
Casualties Rise to 33 in ISIS Attack on Military Bus in Eastern Syria
Middle East News
2023-08-12
Casualties Rise to 33 in ISIS Attack on Military Bus in Eastern Syria
0
Middle East News
2023-08-11
ISIS attack claims lives of at least 23 soldiers in eastern Syria
Middle East News
2023-08-11
ISIS attack claims lives of at least 23 soldiers in eastern Syria
0
Middle East News
2023-08-08
Ten Syrian regime forces killed in ISIS attack in Raqqa
Middle East News
2023-08-08
Ten Syrian regime forces killed in ISIS attack in Raqqa
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:26
Iranians released by the United States arrive in Doha
World News
09:26
Iranians released by the United States arrive in Doha
0
Middle East News
08:07
Two injured in Northern Iran after debris falls from military test projectile
Middle East News
08:07
Two injured in Northern Iran after debris falls from military test projectile
0
Variety and Tech
08:05
Erdogan urges Musk to open a Tesla factory in Turkey
Variety and Tech
08:05
Erdogan urges Musk to open a Tesla factory in Turkey
0
World News
06:22
Six billion dollars transferred to Qatar banks for US-Iran prisoner swap
World News
06:22
Six billion dollars transferred to Qatar banks for US-Iran prisoner swap
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:53
Conditions and positions: Gebran Bassil's backtracking on dialogue puts Berri's initiative at risk
News Bulletin Reports
10:53
Conditions and positions: Gebran Bassil's backtracking on dialogue puts Berri's initiative at risk
0
Lebanon News
08:32
Mikati arrives in New York to represent Lebanon at the 78th UN General Assembly
Lebanon News
08:32
Mikati arrives in New York to represent Lebanon at the 78th UN General Assembly
0
Lebanon Economy
08:36
MP Kanaan: We cannot continue the budget approval process at the end of the fiscal year, as it would amount to legislation violations
Lebanon Economy
08:36
MP Kanaan: We cannot continue the budget approval process at the end of the fiscal year, as it would amount to legislation violations
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:16
Syrian business owners in Lebanon: Challenges and regulation
News Bulletin Reports
10:16
Syrian business owners in Lebanon: Challenges and regulation
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:00
Behind closed doors: Inside the Syrian smuggling routes in Ouainat, Akkar
News Bulletin Reports
11:00
Behind closed doors: Inside the Syrian smuggling routes in Ouainat, Akkar
2
News Bulletin Reports
10:53
Conditions and positions: Gebran Bassil's backtracking on dialogue puts Berri's initiative at risk
News Bulletin Reports
10:53
Conditions and positions: Gebran Bassil's backtracking on dialogue puts Berri's initiative at risk
3
Press Highlights
01:38
Qatar's Role in Lebanon's Presidential Election: A New Chapter Unfolds
Press Highlights
01:38
Qatar's Role in Lebanon's Presidential Election: A New Chapter Unfolds
4
Variety and Tech
12:04
Former Miss Lebanon Rina Chebany shines in Nicolas Jebran's design at the 2023 Murex d'Or Awards
Variety and Tech
12:04
Former Miss Lebanon Rina Chebany shines in Nicolas Jebran's design at the 2023 Murex d'Or Awards
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:11
Before and after: How did Lebanon's economic history shift with the outbreak of the civil war
News Bulletin Reports
11:11
Before and after: How did Lebanon's economic history shift with the outbreak of the civil war
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:30
Saudi Arabia's role in ending the Yemeni war: A potential peace mediator?
News Bulletin Reports
11:30
Saudi Arabia's role in ending the Yemeni war: A potential peace mediator?
7
Variety and Tech
03:27
Music 'icon' Beyonce shakes the stage in gorgeous Elie Saab gown
Variety and Tech
03:27
Music 'icon' Beyonce shakes the stage in gorgeous Elie Saab gown
8
Lebanon News
05:34
MP Najat Aoun concludes Parliamentary sit-in: Our efforts to break the Presidential vacancy wall were in vain
Lebanon News
05:34
MP Najat Aoun concludes Parliamentary sit-in: Our efforts to break the Presidential vacancy wall were in vain
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More