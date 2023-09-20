Iranian Parliament adopts law increasing penalties for women violating dress code

2023-09-20 | 04:36
Iranian Parliament adopts law increasing penalties for women violating dress code
Iranian Parliament adopts law increasing penalties for women violating dress code

Iranian lawmakers approved a controversial law on Wednesday that increases penalties for women who violate dress code rules in public places, according to official media reports.

The official news agency IRNA stated that "the lawmakers have approved the implementation of the 'Support for the Culture of Hijab and Chastity' law for a trial period of three years." The law still requires the approval of the Guardian Council.

