Mikati and Qatari Counterpart Discuss Lebanon-Qatar Relations and Crisis Resolution Efforts
Middle East News
2023-09-20 | 12:54
Mikati and Qatari Counterpart Discuss Lebanon-Qatar Relations and Crisis Resolution Efforts
Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati discussed with the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, at the headquarters of the Qatari mission to the United Nations, the relations between Lebanon and Qatar, and Qatar's efforts to resolve the current crisis in Lebanon.
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Mikati
Lebanon
Qatar
UN
Iranian Parliament adopts law increasing penalties for women violating dress code
Turkey considers Azerbaijani operation in Karabakh 'necessary'
Previous
