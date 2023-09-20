Mikati and Qatari Counterpart Discuss Lebanon-Qatar Relations and Crisis Resolution Efforts

Middle East News
2023-09-20 | 12:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Mikati and Qatari Counterpart Discuss Lebanon-Qatar Relations and Crisis Resolution Efforts
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Mikati and Qatari Counterpart Discuss Lebanon-Qatar Relations and Crisis Resolution Efforts

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati discussed with the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, at the headquarters of the Qatari mission to the United Nations, the relations between Lebanon and Qatar, and Qatar's efforts to resolve the current crisis in Lebanon.
 

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Mikati

Lebanon

Qatar

UN

LBCI Next
Iranian Parliament adopts law increasing penalties for women violating dress code
Turkey considers Azerbaijani operation in Karabakh 'necessary'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-18

Mikati arrives in New York to represent Lebanon at the 78th UN General Assembly

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-09-18

Qatar's Role in Lebanon's Presidential Election: A New Chapter Unfolds

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-14

Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon meets his Qatari counterpart to address the latest developments in the Lebanese file

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-06

PM Mikati commits to UNIFIL mandate extension, urges cooperation for Southern Lebanon security

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:10

Historic accord on the horizon: Parties edge toward Yemen peace agreement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:55

Arab heritage triumphs: Tell es-Sultan and more join UNESCO's World Heritage List

LBCI
Middle East News
04:36

Iranian Parliament adopts law increasing penalties for women violating dress code

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-09-19

Turkey considers Azerbaijani operation in Karabakh 'necessary'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-31

Ambassador of Austria visits Tajadod Lil Watan party

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-11

Lebanon’s exclusion from transport route linking India and Europe

LBCI
Variety and Tech
05:29

In France, Lebanese-French Samar Antoun gets recognition for her heroic intervention

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:55

Arab heritage triumphs: Tell es-Sultan and more join UNESCO's World Heritage List

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Variety and Tech
05:29

In France, Lebanese-French Samar Antoun gets recognition for her heroic intervention

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:30

Lebanon's reforms delayed: Mikati blames Christian political forces, calls for dialogue

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:39

Is the Quintet becoming a Quartet? Lebanon's presidential mediation uncertainty continues

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:26

Lebanese Army, international forces on high alert amid Israeli excavation work near Lebanese border

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:07

US favors Doha over Paris in Lebanese crisis talks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:10

Historic accord on the horizon: Parties edge toward Yemen peace agreement

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:18

PM Mikati to LBCI: None of the international officials have approached me with the name of General Joseph Aoun as a presidential candidate

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:55

Arab heritage triumphs: Tell es-Sultan and more join UNESCO's World Heritage List

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More