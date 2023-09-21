China considers that the visit by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, which began on Thursday, represents an opportunity to elevate the relations between Damascus and Beijing to a "new level."



The spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mao Ning, stated, "We believe that President Bashar al-Assad's visit will deepen mutual political trust and cooperation in various fields between the two countries, pushing bilateral relations to a new level."



Assad arrived earlier on Thursday in the city of Hangzhou in eastern China, where he will attend the opening of the Asian Games on Saturday.



This is the second visit by the Syrian President to China, following an initial visit in 2004.



The spokesperson affirmed, "China and Syria have a deep-rooted traditional friendship," adding that Syria was among the first Arab countries to establish diplomatic relations with Beijing.



She continued, saying, "Since the establishment of diplomatic relations 67 years ago, China-Syria relations have consistently developed in a healthy manner."



She emphasized that President Xi Jinping and other Chinese officials "will meet him (Assad) to exchange views deeply on bilateral relations and matters of common interest."



