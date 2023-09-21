News
Floods in Libya displaces more than 43,000 people
Middle East News
2023-09-21 | 12:22
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Floods in Libya displaces more than 43,000 people
More than 43,000 people have been displaced, according to the United Nations, following the massive floods that have hit eastern Libya, particularly the city of Derna.
Communications were restored on Thursday after a 24-hour disruption.
While the search continues for thousands of missing individuals believed to have perished in the floods, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) released new estimates on Thursday, indicating an increase in the number of displaced individuals in the wake of Storm Daniel on September 10-11.
The International Organization for Migration stated that the tragedy has resulted in the displacement of 43,059 people.
It added that "a shortage of water supplies may have prompted many" of the displaced individuals within Derna to leave the city and head to other cities in eastern and western Libya.
The International Organization for Migration highlighted that the urgent needs of the displaced include "food, fresh water, mental health, and psychosocial support."
The floods have led to the death of 3,351 people, according to the latest temporary official toll announced by East Libyan Health Minister Osman Abduljalil on Tuesday.
However, humanitarian organizations and Libyan authorities fear that the actual number of casualties may be much higher due to the thousands of missing individuals.
Communication networks and the internet experienced disruptions on Tuesday evening, and journalists were asked to leave the disaster-stricken city following a demonstration by Derna residents demanding accountability from the authorities in eastern Libya, holding them responsible for the disaster.
Authorities referred to a "fiber optics outage," but according to analysts and internet users, the cut was deliberate and aimed at imposing a media blackout following extensive coverage of the previous day's demonstration.
The Libyan Supreme Committee for Emergency and Rapid Response, established by eastern authorities to oversee relief efforts, announced the "restoration of communication and internet services throughout the city of Derna."
AFP
Middle East News
Floods
Libya
Displacement
Derna
Disaster
