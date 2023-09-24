Addressing the UN, Saudi FM calls for reforms in Lebanon, advocates for peaceful resolution in Yemen

Middle East News
2023-09-24 | 00:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Addressing the UN, Saudi FM calls for reforms in Lebanon, advocates for peaceful resolution in Yemen
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Addressing the UN, Saudi FM calls for reforms in Lebanon, advocates for peaceful resolution in Yemen

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud has called on Lebanese parties to undertake comprehensive reforms.

Addressing the United Nations General Assembly, he emphasized the need for the Lebanese state to assert its control over all territories, which would help combat drug smuggling.

He also pointed out that the agreement with Iran is based on the principle of non-interference in the affairs of nations. 

Regarding the Yemen issue, he stated, "We are keen on Yemen's security and pushing for a political solution to the crisis." 
 

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Lebanon

Saudi Arabia

Reforms

Peace

Yemen

Iran

Agreement

Drug

Smuggling

Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud

Three dead in Iran dust storms
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-20

Historic accord on the horizon: Parties edge toward Yemen peace agreement

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-20

Lebanon's ISF thwarts drug smuggling operation to Europe

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-17

Saudi Arabia's role in ending the Yemeni war: A potential peace mediator?

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-08

Lebanon's presidential elections: French envoy's upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia and Qatar, presenting "Plan B" with Iran

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-09-22

Three dead in Iran dust storms

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-09-22

Netanyahu urges need to confront Iran with serious threat to prevent it from possessing nuclear weapon

LBCI
World News
2023-09-22

China and Syria declare "strategic partnership"

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-09-22

Thousands of displaced Sudanese wait on Egyptian borders

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
02:47

Young Lebanese Diana Abi Nader sings Syriac rite before Pope Francis in Marseille

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-04

Beirut's political game: Tensions mount in Lebanon as government seeks approval for borrowing

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-11

Starlink satellites are dodging objects in orbit thousands of times every month

LBCI
Middle East News
00:05

Addressing the UN, Saudi FM calls for reforms in Lebanon, advocates for peaceful resolution in Yemen

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:25

UNIFIL Takes Action to Calm Tensions Amidst Israeli-Lebanese Border Exchange

LBCI
Middle East News
00:05

Addressing the UN, Saudi FM calls for reforms in Lebanon, advocates for peaceful resolution in Yemen

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:51

The stakes are high: Qatar's role in resolving Lebanon's Presidential crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:58

Collaborative Efforts Discussed Between Mansouri and Economic Bodies

LBCI
Variety and Tech
02:47

Young Lebanese Diana Abi Nader sings Syriac rite before Pope Francis in Marseille

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:07

Unlocking Lebanon's Potential: 2.4 Billion Dollars Await Settlement from Quarry and Crusher Owners

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:00

From Green to Gray: The Illicit Tree Trade in Dibebiyeh's Woods

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:39

Calm Seas, Troubled Waters: Lebanon's Ongoing Migrant Crisis

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More