Addressing the UN, Saudi FM calls for reforms in Lebanon, advocates for peaceful resolution in Yemen

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud has called on Lebanese parties to undertake comprehensive reforms.



Addressing the United Nations General Assembly, he emphasized the need for the Lebanese state to assert its control over all territories, which would help combat drug smuggling.



He also pointed out that the agreement with Iran is based on the principle of non-interference in the affairs of nations.



Regarding the Yemen issue, he stated, "We are keen on Yemen's security and pushing for a political solution to the crisis."