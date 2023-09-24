News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
32
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
34
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Event
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
32
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
34
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Erdogan is set to meet Azerbaijan's president Monday: Turkish media
Middle East News
2023-09-24 | 06:16
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Erdogan is set to meet Azerbaijan's president Monday: Turkish media
On Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is set to meet with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev in the Azerbaijani region of Nakhchivan, as reported by Turkish media on Sunday.
The two allies had announced in June that they aimed to intensify efforts to open a land corridor connecting Turkey to the mainland of Azerbaijan through Nakhchivan and Armenia, a long-term and complex project.
This meeting comes in the aftermath of a surprise Azerbaijani attack that regained control of the separatist Nagorno-Karabakh region, predominantly inhabited by Armenians.
Throughout the week, the Turkish president has expressed his support for the Azerbaijani military.
On Thursday, Azerbaijan held the first round of "reintegration" talks with Armenian separatists after they agreed to disarm in the face of a full-day military offensive.
Some experts speculate that Azerbaijan might now seek to consolidate its advantage and conduct operations in southern Armenia to establish regional connectivity with the Nakhchivan enclave.
AFP
Middle East News
Erdogan
Azerbaijan
President
Turkish
Media
Turkey
Next
Tripartite meeting in Beirut focuses on strengthening Palestinian coordination
Addressing the UN, Saudi FM calls for reforms in Lebanon, advocates for peaceful resolution in Yemen
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-09-22
Chinese President Xi Jinping will receive his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad: State media
World News
2023-09-22
Chinese President Xi Jinping will receive his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad: State media
0
World News
2023-09-21
Kremlin: Putin urges the President of Azerbaijan to respect the rights of the Armenians of Karabakh
World News
2023-09-21
Kremlin: Putin urges the President of Azerbaijan to respect the rights of the Armenians of Karabakh
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-20
Is the Quintet becoming a Quartet? Lebanon's presidential mediation uncertainty continues
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-20
Is the Quintet becoming a Quartet? Lebanon's presidential mediation uncertainty continues
0
Middle East News
2023-09-19
Turkey considers Azerbaijani operation in Karabakh 'necessary'
Middle East News
2023-09-19
Turkey considers Azerbaijani operation in Karabakh 'necessary'
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
07:26
Four soldiers killed in an attack by Al-Qaeda in Yemen
Middle East News
07:26
Four soldiers killed in an attack by Al-Qaeda in Yemen
0
Middle East News
07:02
Tripartite meeting in Beirut focuses on strengthening Palestinian coordination
Middle East News
07:02
Tripartite meeting in Beirut focuses on strengthening Palestinian coordination
0
Middle East News
00:05
Addressing the UN, Saudi FM calls for reforms in Lebanon, advocates for peaceful resolution in Yemen
Middle East News
00:05
Addressing the UN, Saudi FM calls for reforms in Lebanon, advocates for peaceful resolution in Yemen
0
Middle East News
2023-09-22
Three dead in Iran dust storms
Middle East News
2023-09-22
Three dead in Iran dust storms
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
07:26
Four soldiers killed in an attack by Al-Qaeda in Yemen
Middle East News
07:26
Four soldiers killed in an attack by Al-Qaeda in Yemen
0
Lebanon News
01:54
Patriarch al-Rahi denounces Lebanon's unequal taxation system, affirms church's unwavering commitment
Lebanon News
01:54
Patriarch al-Rahi denounces Lebanon's unequal taxation system, affirms church's unwavering commitment
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-31
Beyond Sayrafa, unveiling the new Bloomberg trading platform: Implications for exchange rate and economy
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-31
Beyond Sayrafa, unveiling the new Bloomberg trading platform: Implications for exchange rate and economy
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-15
BDL statement on exceptional arrangements for gradual withdrawal of foreign currency deposits
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-15
BDL statement on exceptional arrangements for gradual withdrawal of foreign currency deposits
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Variety and Tech
02:47
Young Lebanese Diana Abi Nader sings Syriac rite before Pope Francis in Marseille
Variety and Tech
02:47
Young Lebanese Diana Abi Nader sings Syriac rite before Pope Francis in Marseille
2
Middle East News
00:05
Addressing the UN, Saudi FM calls for reforms in Lebanon, advocates for peaceful resolution in Yemen
Middle East News
00:05
Addressing the UN, Saudi FM calls for reforms in Lebanon, advocates for peaceful resolution in Yemen
3
Press Highlights
00:51
The stakes are high: Qatar's role in resolving Lebanon's Presidential crisis
Press Highlights
00:51
The stakes are high: Qatar's role in resolving Lebanon's Presidential crisis
4
Lebanon News
01:54
Patriarch al-Rahi denounces Lebanon's unequal taxation system, affirms church's unwavering commitment
Lebanon News
01:54
Patriarch al-Rahi denounces Lebanon's unequal taxation system, affirms church's unwavering commitment
5
News Bulletin Reports
10:07
Unlocking Lebanon's Potential: 2.4 Billion Dollars Await Settlement from Quarry and Crusher Owners
News Bulletin Reports
10:07
Unlocking Lebanon's Potential: 2.4 Billion Dollars Await Settlement from Quarry and Crusher Owners
6
Lebanon News
04:39
MP Mohammad Raad calls for swift Presidential election to safeguard Lebanon's sovereignty
Lebanon News
04:39
MP Mohammad Raad calls for swift Presidential election to safeguard Lebanon's sovereignty
7
News Bulletin Reports
11:39
Calm Seas, Troubled Waters: Lebanon's Ongoing Migrant Crisis
News Bulletin Reports
11:39
Calm Seas, Troubled Waters: Lebanon's Ongoing Migrant Crisis
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
From Green to Gray: The Illicit Tree Trade in Dibebiyeh's Woods
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
From Green to Gray: The Illicit Tree Trade in Dibebiyeh's Woods
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More