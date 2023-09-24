On Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is set to meet with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev in the Azerbaijani region of Nakhchivan, as reported by Turkish media on Sunday.



The two allies had announced in June that they aimed to intensify efforts to open a land corridor connecting Turkey to the mainland of Azerbaijan through Nakhchivan and Armenia, a long-term and complex project.



This meeting comes in the aftermath of a surprise Azerbaijani attack that regained control of the separatist Nagorno-Karabakh region, predominantly inhabited by Armenians.



Throughout the week, the Turkish president has expressed his support for the Azerbaijani military.



On Thursday, Azerbaijan held the first round of "reintegration" talks with Armenian separatists after they agreed to disarm in the face of a full-day military offensive.



Some experts speculate that Azerbaijan might now seek to consolidate its advantage and conduct operations in southern Armenia to establish regional connectivity with the Nakhchivan enclave.





AFP