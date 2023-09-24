Tripartite meeting in Beirut focuses on strengthening Palestinian coordination

2023-09-24 | 07:02

0min
Tripartite meeting in Beirut focuses on strengthening Palestinian coordination

A tripartite meeting was held in Beirut, bringing together leaders from the Islamic Jihad Movement, Hamas, and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine. 

During the meeting, an agreement was reached to escalate field resistance and enhance coordination.

According to a joint statement, the participants discussed current developments and ways to confront the escalating Israeli occupation aggression against the Palestinian people. This includes the Israeli threats of assassinations, ongoing incursions, the continuation of the policies of annexation and settlement, and the aggression against the city of Jerusalem as part of attempts to impose a new reality in the holy city.

The three forces emphasized the importance of comprehensive resistance, with armed resistance against the Israeli occupation at the forefront. They also agreed to strengthen coordination in all issues among the three parties.

