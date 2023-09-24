Four soldiers killed in an attack by Al-Qaeda in Yemen

Four soldiers were killed and three others were injured in an attack on Sunday in the Shabwah Governorate in southeastern Yemen, a security official told Agence France-Presse, who accused the extremist Al-Qaeda organization of being behind the operation.



The official, who requested anonymity, stated that "a bomb planted by individuals believed to be affiliated with Al-Qaeda exploded (in Shabwah) during the passage of a military patrol, resulting in the death of four soldiers and the injury of three."



According to the security official, armed elements of Al-Qaeda are active in this region, which is located in southwestern Yemen and is under the control of government-aligned forces.



Yemen, the poorest country in the Arabian Peninsula, has been embroiled in a bloody conflict since 2014 between government forces and Houthi rebels.



The conflict escalated with Saudi Arabia's intervention at the head of a military coalition in March 2015 to halt the advance of Iranian-backed Houthi forces after they seized control of the capital, Sanaa.



The war in Yemen has provided a foothold for extremist groups, including the Islamic State and Al-Qaeda. However, the airstrikes conducted by the Saudi-led coalition, as well as those by the United States, have weakened these groups in recent years.



Last month, four members of the Security Belt Forces, which support the separatist Southern Yemeni movement, were killed in an explosion caused by an explosive device planted by Al-Qaeda.



In June, two Yemeni soldiers were killed in an attack by Al-Qaeda targeting a military site in Shabwah.



AFP