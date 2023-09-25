Syria is more committed to heading east: President Bashar Al-Assad

2023-09-25 | 05:09
Syria is more committed to heading east: President Bashar Al-Assad
Syria is more committed to heading east: President Bashar Al-Assad

Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad emphasized that Syria today is more committed to the eastern orientation because it represents the political, cultural, and economic guarantee for the country. This is a principle in Syrian politics.

President al-Assad pointed out during his meeting on Monday with Chinese Prime Minister in Beijing that the friendship and trust between Syria and China are built on a shared history and steadfast principles, which are the same principles from which we can move towards the future.
 

