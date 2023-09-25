Public Prosecutor's Office issues order to arrest 8 officials in Libya following Derna floods

Middle East News
2023-09-25 | 05:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Public Prosecutor&#39;s Office issues order to arrest 8 officials in Libya following Derna floods
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Public Prosecutor's Office issues order to arrest 8 officials in Libya following Derna floods

The Libyan Attorney General issued an order on Monday to detain eight officials as part of the investigation into the floods that claimed the lives of thousands in eastern Libya. 

A statement from the Attorney General's office indicated that the officials were arrested on suspicion of mismanagement and negligence, and they are currently or were previously working in offices responsible for water resources and dam management. 

AFP 
 

Middle East News

Libya

Arrest

Officials

Investigation

Derna

Floods

Attorney General

Syria is more committed to heading east: President Bashar Al-Assad
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-09-17

The Libyan Red Crescent denies the 11,300 deaths reported by the United Nations in the Derna floods

LBCI
World News
2023-09-17

Death toll in Libya’s Derna floods rises to 11,300, says UN

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-09-14

Libyan city of Derna counts victims after floods

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-13

Devastation in Libya: Derna city lost to floods and disaster

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
05:09

Syria is more committed to heading east: President Bashar Al-Assad

LBCI
Middle East News
12:08

Arrest of 28 suspects linked to Islamic State in Iran

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:57

Women caught in the middle: Iran's complex relationship with the hijab reflected in new law

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-09-24

Iran calls on Sweden to act against the desecration of the Quran and the release of one of its citizens

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-08-30

Apple will announce the iPhone 15 on September 12

LBCI
Middle East News
12:08

Arrest of 28 suspects linked to Islamic State in Iran

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:17

Lebanese Presidential Crisis: Meetings and Mediation Amid Unchanged Stances

LBCI
World News
2023-09-15

Biden confirms Washington stands with Iranians on Mahsa Amini's death anniversary

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:57

Women caught in the middle: Iran's complex relationship with the hijab reflected in new law

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:30

Lebanon's financial crisis: Exploring revenue potential beyond taxation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:16

Syrian refugee crisis: Lebanon calls for diplomatic efforts and measures

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:19

A visit to Akkar: Bassil addresses dialogue, presidency, and refugee crisis

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:51

Lebanon's presidential stalemate: Hezbollah's role in thwarting Qatar's initiative

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:11

Qatar's mediation in Lebanon's presidential crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:00

Europe faces escalating refugee crisis: Pope warns of Mediterranean becoming "Sea of the Dead"

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:29

A fire breaks out in Nabatieh district

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More