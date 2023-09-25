News
Public Prosecutor's Office issues order to arrest 8 officials in Libya following Derna floods
Middle East News
2023-09-25 | 05:15
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Public Prosecutor's Office issues order to arrest 8 officials in Libya following Derna floods
The Libyan Attorney General issued an order on Monday to detain eight officials as part of the investigation into the floods that claimed the lives of thousands in eastern Libya.
A statement from the Attorney General's office indicated that the officials were arrested on suspicion of mismanagement and negligence, and they are currently or were previously working in offices responsible for water resources and dam management.
AFP
Middle East News
Libya
Arrest
Officials
Investigation
Derna
Floods
Attorney General
Syria is more committed to heading east: President Bashar Al-Assad
Previous
