Unveiling the treasures: 6 must-see destinations in the Middle East on World Tourism Day 2023

Middle East News
2023-09-27 | 07:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Unveiling the treasures: 6 must-see destinations in the Middle East on World Tourism Day 2023
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
4min
Unveiling the treasures: 6 must-see destinations in the Middle East on World Tourism Day 2023

Tourism in the Middle East is a diverse and growing industry that attracts millions of visitors worldwide. This region, often associated with ancient history, rich heritage, and genuine beauty, offers various travel experiences, including historical and cultural tourism, natural beauty and adventure, culinary and religious and pilgrimage tourism.

Tourism in the region continues to evolve, with countries investing in infrastructure, marketing, and cultural preservation to enhance the visitor experience.

On World Tourism Day 2023, here are six notable places to visit in the Middle East:

Petra, Jordan: Often referred to as the "Rose City," Petra is an ancient archaeological site renowned for its stunning rock-cut architecture. In 1985, it was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

The most iconic structure is The Treasury or Al Khazna. It is nearly 40 meters high and intricately decorated with Corinthian capitals, friezes, and figures. 

Although its authentic function is still a mystery, The Treasury was reportedly constructed in the 1st century BC. However, the urn represented a memorial for royalty. 

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai is a modern marvel known for its futuristic skyscrapers, luxury shopping, and vibrant nightlife. 

Once a fishing village, Dubai shares the limelight among the most cosmopolitan cities in the world. 

Among the seven emirates that make up the United Arab Emirates, Dubai is the second largest emirate. 

Home to hundreds of nationalities, it offers visitors an unforgettable experience, whether by the banks of the Creek, at the top of the Burj Khalifa, or along the unparalleled coastline.
 
Cappadocia, Turkey: Cappadocia is famous for its otherworldly landscapes, featuring unique rock formations, "fairy chimneys," and a gorgeous natural and cultural phenomenon.

Hot air balloon rides over this surreal terrain are popular, offering breathtaking views of the region's beauty.

Often described as "the land of fairytales," Cappadocia has unique geological features and layers of history.

Muscat, Oman: Muscat, Oman's capital, is known for its striking architecture, including the Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque and the Royal Opera House Muscat.

The city offers modernity, tradition, and a scenic coastline.

Muscat is also represented by three types of traditional industries, including gold and silver industry, Omani sweet, and carpentry.

Beirut, Lebanon: Lebanon's capital city offers a blend of heritage, culture, and cuisine. 

Beirut shows history, cultural diversity, and landscapes overlooking the Mediterranean Sea. 

With a blend of modern skyscrapers and ruins from various periods, you can enjoy food, wild nightlife, and shopping, along with a religious and cultural tour among its Pigeon Rock (Raouche), the Mohammad Al Amin Mosque, Zaitunay Bay, and the diverse museums.

AlUla, Saudi Arabia: AlUla is a place of rich human and natural heritage. It was the capital of the ancient kingdoms of Dadan and Lihyan.

Along the many offerings, the Maraya, set in the canyon of Ashar Valley, is a state-of-the-art structure covered in 9,740 mirrored panels and, based on the Guinness World Records, making it the largest mirrored building in the world.

AlUla is becoming an essential travel destination with its tranquil desert beauty, historic monuments, and adventure opportunities.
 

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Variety and Tech

World Tourism Day

United Nations

World Tourism Organization

UNWTO

Tourism

Petra

Jordan

Dubai

United Arab Emirates

Cappadocia

Turkey

Muscat

Oman

Beirut

Lebanon

AlUla

Saudi Arabia

LBCI Next
Celebration of Saudi National Day in Tehran
Unveiling the future of global tourism: Saudi Arabia's welcome to the world on World Tourism Day 2023
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-09-27

Unveiling the future of global tourism: Saudi Arabia's welcome to the world on World Tourism Day 2023

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-27

Discover Lebanon's natural treasures on World Tourism Day 2023: Five must-visit places for nature lovers

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-25

Lebanon's Tourism Minister addresses World Tourism Day in Riyadh

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-14

Lebanon's tourism takes off: Beirut Airport sees surge in flights, anticipates 1.8 Million arrivals

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
07:23

Accused murderer of Cairo University employee takes own life during arrest

LBCI
Middle East News
07:11

Israel reopens crossing with Gaza to Palestinian workers

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:24

Lebanon's Ministry of Foreign Affairs conveys grief over Iraq wedding turned funeral

LBCI
Middle East News
13:29

Celebration of Saudi National Day in Tehran

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-13

The French paradox: Self-perception vs. global reality

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:15

New paying options in US dollar or Lebanese lira: The decision that could save you 'big' on electricity bills

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:18

Trust in the Central Bank: Mansouri invites citizens to believe in the institution

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-17

Before and after: How did Lebanon's economic history shift with the outbreak of the civil war

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Variety and Tech
10:22

Lebanon's Amin Maalouf Takes the Helm: Elected as Perpetual Secretary of the French Academy

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:16

Watch: The Mayyas returns to AGT stage, stuns audience with a breathtaking performance filled with Lebanese symbolism

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:50

Attempted attack on army patrol near northern border: Driver fatally injured

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:58

The Lebanese Army receives the first batch of fuel sent by Qatar

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:30

Association of Banks: Bank transfers abroad were submitted to the official judicial bodies who have the final say

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:18

Trust in the Central Bank: Mansouri invites citizens to believe in the institution

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:15

New paying options in US dollar or Lebanese lira: The decision that could save you 'big' on electricity bills

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:54

The latest on Qatar's role in Lebanon's presidential crisis

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More