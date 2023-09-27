Unveiling the treasures: 6 must-see destinations in the Middle East on World Tourism Day 2023

Tourism in the Middle East is a diverse and growing industry that attracts millions of visitors worldwide. This region, often associated with ancient history, rich heritage, and genuine beauty, offers various travel experiences, including historical and cultural tourism, natural beauty and adventure, culinary and religious and pilgrimage tourism.Tourism in the region continues to evolve, with countries investing in infrastructure, marketing, and cultural preservation to enhance the visitor experience.On World Tourism Day 2023, here are six notable places to visit in the Middle East:Often referred to as the "Rose City," Petra is an ancient archaeological site renowned for its stunning rock-cut architecture. In 1985, it was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List.The most iconic structure is The Treasury or Al Khazna. It is nearly 40 meters high and intricately decorated with Corinthian capitals, friezes, and figures.Although its authentic function is still a mystery, The Treasury was reportedly constructed in the 1st century BC. However, the urn represented a memorial for royalty.Dubai is a modern marvel known for its futuristic skyscrapers, luxury shopping, and vibrant nightlife.Once a fishing village, Dubai shares the limelight among the most cosmopolitan cities in the world.Among the seven emirates that make up the United Arab Emirates, Dubai is the second largest emirate.Home to hundreds of nationalities, it offers visitors an unforgettable experience, whether by the banks of the Creek, at the top of the Burj Khalifa, or along the unparalleled coastline.Cappadocia is famous for its otherworldly landscapes, featuring unique rock formations, "fairy chimneys," and a gorgeous natural and cultural phenomenon.Hot air balloon rides over this surreal terrain are popular, offering breathtaking views of the region's beauty.Often described as "the land of fairytales," Cappadocia has unique geological features and layers of history.Muscat, Oman's capital, is known for its striking architecture, including the Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque and the Royal Opera House Muscat.The city offers modernity, tradition, and a scenic coastline.Muscat is also represented by three types of traditional industries, including gold and silver industry, Omani sweet, and carpentry.Lebanon's capital city offers a blend of heritage, culture, and cuisine.Beirut shows history, cultural diversity, and landscapes overlooking the Mediterranean Sea.With a blend of modern skyscrapers and ruins from various periods, you can enjoy food, wild nightlife, and shopping, along with a religious and cultural tour among its Pigeon Rock (Raouche), the Mohammad Al Amin Mosque, Zaitunay Bay, and the diverse museums.AlUla is a place of rich human and natural heritage. It was the capital of the ancient kingdoms of Dadan and Lihyan.Along the many offerings, the Maraya, set in the canyon of Ashar Valley, is a state-of-the-art structure covered in 9,740 mirrored panels and, based on the Guinness World Records, making it the largest mirrored building in the world.AlUla is becoming an essential travel destination with its tranquil desert beauty, historic monuments, and adventure opportunities.