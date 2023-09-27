Celebration of Saudi National Day in Tehran

2023-09-27 | 13:29
Celebration of Saudi National Day in Tehran
Celebration of Saudi National Day in Tehran

Continuing the rapprochement in the relations between the two countries and the exchange of their ambassadors, the Saudi National Day was celebrated in Tehran amid the playing of both the Saudi and Iranian national anthems.

At the Saudi embassy in Tehran, the atmosphere of the celebration prevailed, and a cake decorated with the flags of both Saudi Arabia and Iran was cut.
 

