Israel reopens crossing with Gaza to Palestinian workers

2023-09-28 | 07:11
Israel reopens crossing with Gaza to Palestinian workers
2min
Israel reopens crossing with Gaza to Palestinian workers

Israel has reopened the Beit Hanoun (Erez) crossing on its border with Gaza on Thursday after closing it for 12 days in response to Palestinian protests near the Gaza-Israel border.

Israeli authorities initially closed the Erez crossing, the only passage for residents of the Gaza Strip to enter Israel, during the Jewish holiday season on September 15th. 

The closure was then extended for security reasons in response to daily demonstrations along the border, which resulted in casualties among Palestinian protestors during confrontations with the Israeli military.

Additionally, Israeli airstrikes targeted several locations near the border, with a particular focus on Hamas sites.

During the closure period, Israel allowed the movement of humanitarian cases, especially patients receiving treatment in hospitals in the West Bank and occupied Jerusalem.

The Palestinian Ministry of Civil Affairs confirmed that the Israeli side informed them of the reopening of the Beit Hanoun crossing starting Thursday morning.

Late Wednesday night, the Office of the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) announced the reopening of the crossing for Palestinian workers, effective Thursday morning.

A reporter from France Press witnessed hundreds of workers sitting in a large hall on the Palestinian side of the crossing, while others waited on the ground for permission to enter.

A Palestinian source at the Beit Hanoun crossing reported that by 10 a.m., approximately 6,000 workers had passed through the Palestinian side of the crossing towards Israel.


AFP
 

