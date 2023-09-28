Accused murderer of Cairo University employee takes own life during arrest

Middle East News
2023-09-28 | 07:23
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Accused murderer of Cairo University employee takes own life during arrest
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
4min
Accused murderer of Cairo University employee takes own life during arrest

A female employee at Cairo University was killed after being shot inside the university campus by another employee. 

Subsequently, the security authorities reported that the perpetrator had committed suicide. Official media outlets have reported that his motive was her refusal to marry him.

This incident adds to the ongoing series of crimes of violence against women in Egypt.

The Egyptian Ministry of Interior released a statement on Wednesday night, indicating, "Through investigations, it was possible to determine the whereabouts of the (suspect) in Matrouh Governorate (northwest). 

When security forces targeted him, he committed suicide by firing a gunshot at himself from the same weapon," referring to the firearm he was accused of using to kill his colleague.

The attempt to apprehend the suspect was initiated after an employee at one of the colleges at Cairo University allegedly fired gunshots at another employee from a different college within the same university, leading to her death.

While a statement from the public prosecutor has not been issued yet, the official newspaper "Al-Ahram" reported that investigations revealed that the victim, aged 32, "knew the killer and he had proposed to her a long time ago. 

However, she rejected him, which angered him and led him to harass her, attempting to force her into accepting his proposal."

Furthermore, according to the investigations, "The accused had previously set fire to the victim's car five years ago and had threatened her through messages on her phone. He had been imprisoned due to those cases."

This incident at Cairo University occurred a day after the killing of a young woman in her workplace in the Maadi district of eastern Cairo. She was shot by a man who has since been apprehended.

Egyptian media outlets reported that "security investigations revealed that she (the victim) had been engaged to the perpetrator some time ago, but they had separated due to problems between them."

Over the past two years, Egypt has witnessed similar crimes rooted in the same motives, sparking widespread discussions on social media platforms.

The non-governmental organization "Edrak for Development and Equality" in Egypt posted a comment on Facebook regarding these incidents, stating, "Yesterday and the day before, two girls were killed in Cairo solely because they refused to marry the killer."

The organization added, "In the past year, five women were killed simply because they rejected the killer's marriage proposal, and three others have been targeted. In 2021, one girl was killed, and another was targeted for refusing to marry the perpetrator."

In this context, they emphasized, "These are not just numbers, but women who had dreams, aspirations, and lives. The perpetrator decided to end them simply because they rejected him."

The observatory for crimes of violence against women at the organization recorded over a thousand incidents of violence against women in 2022, including 301 cases of women and girls being killed in various age groups.

In June, the Egyptian authorities carried out the death penalty for the murderer of student Noura Ashraf, who was stabbed during the day with a knife in front of her university in Mansoura in the Nile Delta last year. 

Her refusal to marry the perpetrator was the motive, and the incident sparked outrage among the public.


AFP
 

Middle East News

Accused

Murderer

Cairo

University

Employee

Life

Arrest

Egypt

Israel reopens crossing with Gaza to Palestinian workers
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-09-08

Cuba arrests 17 suspects accused of recruiting people for Russia in Ukraine conflict

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-09-25

Egypt announces presidential election dates from December 10 to 12

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-09-25

Public Prosecutor's Office issues order to arrest 8 officials in Libya following Derna floods

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-09-24

Arrest of 28 suspects linked to Islamic State in Iran

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
07:11

Israel reopens crossing with Gaza to Palestinian workers

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:24

Lebanon's Ministry of Foreign Affairs conveys grief over Iraq wedding turned funeral

LBCI
Middle East News
13:29

Celebration of Saudi National Day in Tehran

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-09-27

Unveiling the treasures: 6 must-see destinations in the Middle East on World Tourism Day 2023

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-13

The French paradox: Self-perception vs. global reality

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:15

New paying options in US dollar or Lebanese lira: The decision that could save you 'big' on electricity bills

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:18

Trust in the Central Bank: Mansouri invites citizens to believe in the institution

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-17

Before and after: How did Lebanon's economic history shift with the outbreak of the civil war

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Variety and Tech
10:22

Lebanon's Amin Maalouf Takes the Helm: Elected as Perpetual Secretary of the French Academy

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:16

Watch: The Mayyas returns to AGT stage, stuns audience with a breathtaking performance filled with Lebanese symbolism

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:50

Attempted attack on army patrol near northern border: Driver fatally injured

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:58

The Lebanese Army receives the first batch of fuel sent by Qatar

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:30

Association of Banks: Bank transfers abroad were submitted to the official judicial bodies who have the final say

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:18

Trust in the Central Bank: Mansouri invites citizens to believe in the institution

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:15

New paying options in US dollar or Lebanese lira: The decision that could save you 'big' on electricity bills

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:54

The latest on Qatar's role in Lebanon's presidential crisis

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More