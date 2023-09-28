News
Iranian forces directs lasers at an American helicopter in the Gulf
Middle East News
2023-09-28 | 14:21
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Iranian forces directs lasers at an American helicopter in the Gulf
The United States Navy reported on Thursday that the Iranian Navy directed "laser beams" at an American helicopter flying in international airspace over the Gulf.
The US Navy revealed that the helicopter, an AH-1Z Viper, belonged to a unit of the amphibious assault ship "USS Bataan," which was deployed months ago as part of American military reinforcements aimed at deterring Iranian "harassment" and particularly attempts to seize ships and oil tankers.
Rick Chernitzer, the spokesperson for US Central Command Naval Forces, stated that Iranian ships "repeatedly aimed lasers at the aircraft while it was flying" on Wednesday.
In a statement, he regarded this as "unprofessional and dangerous behavior by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Navy, threatening the lives of US and allied naval personnel and must stop immediately."
The United States had announced in early August the arrival of over three thousand sailors to the Middle East as part of a plan to enhance military presence in the region, with the goal of deterring Iran from seizing ships and tankers.
This military buildup increased American military presence in vital and strategic waterways for oil trade, which provoked Tehran's anger. Iran accused Washington of causing "instability" in the region.
Chernitzer reiterated on Thursday that "US Navy forces will remain vigilant and continue to fly, sail, and operate anywhere international law allows while enhancing regional maritime security."
The US military says that Iran has detained or attempted to seize nearly 20 ships in the region over the past two years.
Similar incidents have occurred in the Gulf region since 2018 when former US President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the international agreement on the Iranian nuclear issue and reimposed harsh sanctions on the Islamic Republic, which Washington claims Iran has successfully evaded.
AFP
Middle East News
Iranian
Forces
Lasers
American
Helicopter
Gulf
US
Iran
