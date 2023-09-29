Deadly Suicide Bombing Targets Religious Procession in Southwest Pakistan

At least 25 people were killed and dozens wounded in a suicide bombing during a procession commemorating the Prophet Muhammad's birthday in the Balochistan province of southwestern Pakistan.



Deputy Police Commissioner in the Mastung region, Abdul Razzaq Sasoli, stated that "a procession of hundreds of people left the City Mosque, and upon reaching Farmer's Road, it was targeted by a suicide bomber." The Interior Minister of the provincial government, Zubeir Jumani, told Agence France-Presse, "At least 25 people were killed, and more than 80 were injured, including 20 in critical condition."

AFP