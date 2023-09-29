Syrian President Al-Assad says war in Syria is not over

2023-09-29 | 14:47
Syrian President Al-Assad says war in Syria is not over
Syrian President Al-Assad says war in Syria is not over

The Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad announced in an interview with Chinese television that the war in Syria has not yet ended and that the living conditions are worsening, considering external intervention as the hindrance to a solution.

He also talked about the restoration of Saudi-Iranian relations under Chinese sponsorship, describing it as a very significant achievement.
 

Middle East News

Syria

Syrian

