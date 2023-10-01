Explosion near Parliament headquarters in Ankara: Turkish media

2023-10-01 | 03:30
LBCI
Explosion near Parliament headquarters in Ankara: Turkish media
Explosion near Parliament headquarters in Ankara: Turkish media

Ankara, the Turkish capital, was rocked by an explosion on Sunday near the parliament building, which was scheduled to convene for its new session later in the day, as reported by a correspondent for Agence France-Presse (AFP).

Turkish media also reported hearing gunfire in the area, prompting emergency services to respond swiftly.


AFP
 

