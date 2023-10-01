Ankara explosion is a terrorist attack: Turkish Interior Ministry

2023-10-01 | 04:15
Ankara explosion is a terrorist attack: Turkish Interior Ministry
Ankara explosion is a terrorist attack: Turkish Interior Ministry

The Turkish Ministry of Interior has announced that the explosion that occurred on Sunday near the parliament building in the heart of the capital, Ankara, was a "terrorist attack" that resulted in two police officers being injured.

According to the ministry, "Two terrorists arrived in a commercial vehicle at around 09:30 AM (06:30 UTC) in front of the entrance gate to the General Security Administration, which is under the Ministry of Interior, and carried out a bombing operation."

The ministry further explained on the "X" platform that "one of the terrorists detonated himself while the other was neutralized. Two of our police personnel sustained minor injuries caused by the fire ignited by the explosion."

The explosion occurred in a district housing the headquarters of several ministries, in addition to the parliament, which was expected to open its new session later in the day with the presence of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who was scheduled to deliver a speech on the occasion, according to Turkish media reports.

Private TV channel "NTV" reported gunfire sounds in the area, which has been completely sealed off, with a heavy presence of police vehicles and ambulances.


AFP
 

Middle East News

Ankara

Explosion

Terrorist

Attack

Turkish

Interior

Ministry

Turkey

Iranian president criticizes normalization with Israel
Explosion near Parliament headquarters in Ankara: Turkish media
LBCI
Middle East News
10:37

Saudi Arabia adjusts its budget forecasts, expects deficit

LBCI
Middle East News
09:32

Iranian president criticizes normalization with Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
03:30

Explosion near Parliament headquarters in Ankara: Turkish media

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-09-30

Bahraini serviceman becomes fourth fatality in attack near Saudi-Yemen border

LBCI
World News
05:19

At least six dead after nightclub fire in southeastern Spain

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-09

From car accident to abduction: The latest on Elias Hasrouni's case

LBCI
World News
09:10

Erdogan says Turkey no longer expects anything from EU

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-02

Elias Bou Saab affirms Lebanon's crisis is bigger than the name of a president

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Middle East News
04:15

Ankara explosion is a terrorist attack: Turkish Interior Ministry

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:34

Gebran Bassil advocates administrative decentralization as Geagea criticizes opposition

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:11

The quest for a compromise: Lebanon's political stalemate and the third option

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:10

MP Boustani to LBCI: Reaching an agreement on a presidential program is even more crucial than electing a president

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:13

Lebanon's star-studded summer: Festivals' success story

LBCI
World News
09:10

Erdogan says Turkey no longer expects anything from EU

LBCI
World News
05:51

Derna reconstruction conference postponed

LBCI
Variety and Tech
05:32

Humane’s ‘AI Pin’ debuts on the Paris runway

