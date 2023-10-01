Ankara explosion is a terrorist attack: Turkish Interior Ministry

The Turkish Ministry of Interior has announced that the explosion that occurred on Sunday near the parliament building in the heart of the capital, Ankara, was a "terrorist attack" that resulted in two police officers being injured.



According to the ministry, "Two terrorists arrived in a commercial vehicle at around 09:30 AM (06:30 UTC) in front of the entrance gate to the General Security Administration, which is under the Ministry of Interior, and carried out a bombing operation."



The ministry further explained on the "X" platform that "one of the terrorists detonated himself while the other was neutralized. Two of our police personnel sustained minor injuries caused by the fire ignited by the explosion."



The explosion occurred in a district housing the headquarters of several ministries, in addition to the parliament, which was expected to open its new session later in the day with the presence of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who was scheduled to deliver a speech on the occasion, according to Turkish media reports.



Private TV channel "NTV" reported gunfire sounds in the area, which has been completely sealed off, with a heavy presence of police vehicles and ambulances.





AFP