Iranian president criticizes normalization with Israel

2023-10-01 | 09:32
Iranian president criticizes normalization with Israel
Iranian president criticizes normalization with Israel

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi stated on Sunday that the approach that should be adopted towards Israel is "resistance" instead of "normalization and surrender," indirectly referring to agreements between countries in the Arab and Islamic worlds and the State of Israel.

