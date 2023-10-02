Turkey announces resumption of oil pumping from Iraq’s Kurdistan Region this week

2023-10-02 | 04:47
Turkey announces resumption of oil pumping from Iraq’s Kurdistan Region this week
Turkey announces resumption of oil pumping from Iraq’s Kurdistan Region this week

Turkey has announced that the Iraqi oil pipeline, which had ceased operations in March due to complex disputes related to payments involving the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, will resume crude oil pumping this week.

Turkey had shut down the pipeline after an Ankara arbitration court ordered the payment of approximately 1.5 billion dollars in compensation to Baghdad for transporting oil from the Kurdistan Region without the approval of the Iraqi government.
 

LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:55

Meet Madame Salha: Lebanon's 'Christian Dior of the Middle East' with prominent legacy in Lebanese Haute Couture

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:19

General Abbas Ibrahim warns of external influences that complicate path to change, cites potential conspiracy over Lebanon's security

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:53

Hezbollah's delayed alignment: The Quintet Committee's challenge and impending responsibility

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:39

Qatari and French initiatives in Lebanon: Seeking presidential resolution

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:13

Lebanon's star-studded summer: Festivals' success story

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:34

Samir Geagea urges the government to take action on Syrian refugee threat

LBCI
Middle East News
09:32

Iranian president criticizes normalization with Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
13:09

Turkey's Kurdish PKK claims responsibility for Ankara attack

