Two Syrian soldiers injured in Israeli airstrike near Deir ez-Zur city

Middle East News
2023-10-03 | 03:50
High views
Two Syrian soldiers injured in Israeli airstrike near Deir ez-Zur city
Two Syrian soldiers injured in Israeli airstrike near Deir ez-Zur city

Two Syrian soldiers were injured in an Israeli airstrike that targeted military sites near the city of Deir ez-Zur in eastern Syria during the night, the Syrian Ministry of Defense announced on Tuesday. 

The Syrian Ministry of Defense said in a statement, "At approximately 11:50 PM on October 2, 2023, the Israeli enemy carried out an aerial aggression against some of our armed forces' positions in the vicinity of Deir ez-Zur city, and the aggression resulted in the injury of two soldiers and some material losses." 

Iranian forces, along with Iraqi elements and pro-Tehran groups, including Hezbollah, are deployed in a wide area in the eastern Deir ez-Zur countryside, especially between the cities of Al Bukamal and Al Mayadin. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights estimates the number of fighters in these groups to be around 15,000. 

Since the start of the conflict in 2011, Israel has launched hundreds of airstrikes in Syria, targeting regime forces' positions as well as Iranian and Hezbollah targets. The strikes are rarely confirmed, but Israel repeatedly asserts its commitment to countering Iran's efforts to solidify its military presence in Syria. 

On September 14th, two Syrian soldiers were killed in an Israeli shelling on the Tartus‎ province in the west of the country. 

Syria has been witnessing a multifaceted and devastating conflict since 2011, resulting in the death of nearly half a million people, massive infrastructure destruction, and the displacement of over half of the population both within and outside the country. 

AFP
 

Middle East News

Syria

Soldiers

Israel

Airstrike

Military

Deir Ez-Zur

