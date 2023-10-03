Dozens of Kurds arrested in Turkey after the Ankara attack

Turkey has arrested dozens of Kurds in the wake of the attack that targeted a security complex in central Ankara on Sunday, claimed by the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), according to Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya on Tuesday.



Turkish authorities conducted raids in the predominantly Kurdish southeastern regions of the country, following the attack on the police headquarters and the Ministry of Interior, both located in the same complex near the Parliament building.



The attack, carried out by two individuals, resulted in one detonating himself, while the other clashed with the police, injuring two officers.



Interior Minister Yerlikaya stated on Tuesday that Turkish security forces have apprehended 67 "members of terrorist organizations" in 16 provinces.



Turkey and Western countries classify the PKK as a "terrorist organization." In response to the attack, Ankara launched airstrikes against PKK "targets" in northern Iraq.



The Ankara attack marked the first claimed by the PKK on Turkish soil since September 2022 when a police officer was killed in Mersin (south).



The PKK has been in rebellion against Turkish authorities since 1984, leading to the deaths of tens of thousands of people in Turkey.



The Turkish military has repeatedly carried out airstrikes and ground operations against PKK fighters and their positions in northern Iraq, particularly in the Kurdistan region and Sinjar.



Turkey has maintained military bases in the region for 25 years as part of its conflict with the PKK, which, in turn, has established rear bases in the area.



The Ankara attack occurred just before the opening of Parliament's session, which is expected to discuss Sweden's accession to NATO.



The approval for Sweden's NATO membership remains pending due to disagreements between Ankara and Stockholm over the latter's refusal to prevent marches organized by PKK members and its supporters on its territory.



Experts speculate that the PKK may be interested in obstructing Turkish approval, as it could lead to improved relations between Ankara and Washington.



Turkey is seeking to persuade the United States, in exchange for supporting Sweden's NATO membership, to abandon its support for Kurdish fighters in Syria affiliated with the PKK, whom Turkey also considers "terrorists."





AFP