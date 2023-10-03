Following the Egyptians' granting him "authorization" in 2013 to combat "terrorism," former army chief Abdel Fattah el-Sisi assumed power, and today, he aims for a third term in a financially strained nation.



On Monday, the 68-year-old el-Sisi addressed a crowd of supporters in the new administrative capital east of Cairo, stating, "As I responded to the people's call before, I am determined, with God's will, to respond to their call once again, and I have decided to nominate myself to continue the dream for a new presidential term."



If he wins, his presidency will likely extend until 2030.



Television stations affiliated with the government broadcasted scenes of thousands celebrating the announcement on pre-arranged platforms across the country.



In western Cairo, teacher Sahar Abdel Khaleq, who accompanied a bus transporting students to a rally in support of el-Sisi's candidacy, said, "Countries around us have collapsed and never recovered... As for us, we are moving forward because of our president and our army."



Analysts anticipate that the upcoming presidential elections will resemble more of a referendum, as was the case in the two previous elections, reminiscent of the decades-long rule of the late President Hosni Mubarak, who was ousted by the January 2011 revolution.



However, it is clear that el-Sisi's popularity and international standing are not what they used to be, particularly with accusations of human rights abuses against opponents and activists since he assumed power in 2014 following the military's ousting of the late Islamist President Mohamed Morsi, accompanied by a wide-scale crackdown that targeted Islamists and liberals alike.



Furthermore, Egypt, with a population of 105 million, one-third of whom live below the poverty line, is currently facing one of its worst economic crises in history.



Inflation rates have reached a record high of approximately 40%, driven by the devaluation of the local currency and a shortage of foreign currency in a country that imports most of its food necessities.







AFP