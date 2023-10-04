Turkey Threatens Intensified Airstrikes Against Kurdish Targets Amid Allegations

2023-10-04 | 14:12
Turkey Threatens Intensified Airstrikes Against Kurdish Targets Amid Allegations
Turkey Threatens Intensified Airstrikes Against Kurdish Targets Amid Allegations

Turkey warned on Wednesday that it might intensify its cross-border airstrikes against Kurdish targets, stating that the fighters killed during Sunday's attack in Ankara had received training in Syria. 
In response, the overall commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces, Mazloum Abdi, rejected the Turkish allegations, stating that “the perpetrators of the Ankara attack did not pass through our areas as Turkish officials claim, and we are not a party to Turkey's internal conflict.”
 
 
 
AFP
 

Middle East News

Turkey

Kurds

Qatar's Expo 2023: Gulf states unite for a comprehensive vision, a greener world
Egypt's President el-Sisi seeks third term amid economic challenges
