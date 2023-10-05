News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebanese Movie
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Two killed in Turkish strikes on Kurdish sites in northeastern Syria
Middle East News
2023-10-05 | 04:08
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Two killed in Turkish strikes on Kurdish sites in northeastern Syria
Two individuals were killed on Thursday in airstrikes carried out by Turkish drones in areas under Kurdish control in the Al-Hasakah Governorate in northeastern Syria in response to an attack in Ankara, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
One of the airstrikes targeted a car, resulting in the deaths of two individuals, according to the observatory. Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Syrian Democratic Forces confirmed the targeting of a car and reported that three individuals were injured in a second airstrike on a factory.
AFP
Middle East News
Killed
Turkish
Strikes
Kurdish
Sites
Northeastern
Syria
Turkey
Next
At least seven killed in drone attack on military academy in central Syria
Turkey Threatens Intensified Airstrikes Against Kurdish Targets Amid Allegations
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
14:12
Turkey Threatens Intensified Airstrikes Against Kurdish Targets Amid Allegations
Middle East News
14:12
Turkey Threatens Intensified Airstrikes Against Kurdish Targets Amid Allegations
0
World News
2023-09-19
Six killed in Russian strikes targeting several sites in Ukraine
World News
2023-09-19
Six killed in Russian strikes targeting several sites in Ukraine
0
Middle East News
2023-09-18
14 killed in attack by local Kurdish fighters in northern Syria
Middle East News
2023-09-18
14 killed in attack by local Kurdish fighters in northern Syria
0
Middle East News
09:21
At least seven killed in drone attack on military academy in central Syria
Middle East News
09:21
At least seven killed in drone attack on military academy in central Syria
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
09:21
At least seven killed in drone attack on military academy in central Syria
Middle East News
09:21
At least seven killed in drone attack on military academy in central Syria
0
Middle East News
14:12
Turkey Threatens Intensified Airstrikes Against Kurdish Targets Amid Allegations
Middle East News
14:12
Turkey Threatens Intensified Airstrikes Against Kurdish Targets Amid Allegations
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:56
Qatar's Expo 2023: Gulf states unite for a comprehensive vision, a greener world
News Bulletin Reports
09:56
Qatar's Expo 2023: Gulf states unite for a comprehensive vision, a greener world
0
Middle East News
2023-10-03
Egypt's President el-Sisi seeks third term amid economic challenges
Middle East News
2023-10-03
Egypt's President el-Sisi seeks third term amid economic challenges
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-09-10
Patriarch al-Rahi calls for presidential election and Taif Agreement implementation
Lebanon News
2023-09-10
Patriarch al-Rahi calls for presidential election and Taif Agreement implementation
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:19
TikTok abduction schemes: Criminal gangs target Syrians and Lebanese citizens
News Bulletin Reports
10:19
TikTok abduction schemes: Criminal gangs target Syrians and Lebanese citizens
0
Lebanon News
2023-09-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Foreign Affairs conveys grief over Iraq wedding turned funeral
Lebanon News
2023-09-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Foreign Affairs conveys grief over Iraq wedding turned funeral
0
Middle East News
2023-09-04
UAE establishes a body to regulate "commercial games" in preparation for possible licensing of casinos
Middle East News
2023-09-04
UAE establishes a body to regulate "commercial games" in preparation for possible licensing of casinos
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:32
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
07:32
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
10:11
Counting the costs: Lebanon's varied banking commissions spark controversy
News Bulletin Reports
10:11
Counting the costs: Lebanon's varied banking commissions spark controversy
2
News Bulletin Reports
10:19
TikTok abduction schemes: Criminal gangs target Syrians and Lebanese citizens
News Bulletin Reports
10:19
TikTok abduction schemes: Criminal gangs target Syrians and Lebanese citizens
3
Press Highlights
01:22
Depositor rights issue keeps Lebanon's IMF deal on hold
Press Highlights
01:22
Depositor rights issue keeps Lebanon's IMF deal on hold
4
Press Highlights
00:48
The opposition's plan: Distributing Syrian refugees across Arab nations and reevaluating the UNHCR's role
Press Highlights
00:48
The opposition's plan: Distributing Syrian refugees across Arab nations and reevaluating the UNHCR's role
5
News Bulletin Reports
10:44
Lebanese Pharma Triumph: A Beacon of Hope in Challenging Times
News Bulletin Reports
10:44
Lebanese Pharma Triumph: A Beacon of Hope in Challenging Times
6
Lebanon News
03:34
MP Nadim Gemayel discusses Syrian displacement and Hezbollah
Lebanon News
03:34
MP Nadim Gemayel discusses Syrian displacement and Hezbollah
7
Lebanon News
11:02
Child with special needs found in Achrafieh
Lebanon News
11:02
Child with special needs found in Achrafieh
8
News Bulletin Reports
08:54
Decree Dilemma: The Prospects of Lebanon's 2024 Budget and Article 86 Challenges
News Bulletin Reports
08:54
Decree Dilemma: The Prospects of Lebanon's 2024 Budget and Article 86 Challenges
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More