Two killed in Turkish strikes on Kurdish sites in northeastern Syria

Middle East News
2023-10-05 | 04:08
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Two killed in Turkish strikes on Kurdish sites in northeastern Syria
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Two killed in Turkish strikes on Kurdish sites in northeastern Syria

Two individuals were killed on Thursday in airstrikes carried out by Turkish drones in areas under Kurdish control in the Al-Hasakah Governorate in northeastern Syria in response to an attack in Ankara, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

One of the airstrikes targeted a car, resulting in the deaths of two individuals, according to the observatory. Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Syrian Democratic Forces confirmed the targeting of a car and reported that three individuals were injured in a second airstrike on a factory.


AFP
 

Middle East News

Killed

Turkish

Strikes

Kurdish

Sites

Northeastern

Syria

Turkey

LBCI Next
At least seven killed in drone attack on military academy in central Syria
Turkey Threatens Intensified Airstrikes Against Kurdish Targets Amid Allegations
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
14:12

Turkey Threatens Intensified Airstrikes Against Kurdish Targets Amid Allegations

LBCI
World News
2023-09-19

Six killed in Russian strikes targeting several sites in Ukraine

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-09-18

14 killed in attack by local Kurdish fighters in northern Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
09:21

At least seven killed in drone attack on military academy in central Syria

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
09:21

At least seven killed in drone attack on military academy in central Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
14:12

Turkey Threatens Intensified Airstrikes Against Kurdish Targets Amid Allegations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:56

Qatar's Expo 2023: Gulf states unite for a comprehensive vision, a greener world

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-03

Egypt's President el-Sisi seeks third term amid economic challenges

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-10

Patriarch al-Rahi calls for presidential election and Taif Agreement implementation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:19

TikTok abduction schemes: Criminal gangs target Syrians and Lebanese citizens

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-28

Lebanon's Ministry of Foreign Affairs conveys grief over Iraq wedding turned funeral

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-09-04

UAE establishes a body to regulate "commercial games" in preparation for possible licensing of casinos

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:32

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:11

Counting the costs: Lebanon's varied banking commissions spark controversy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:19

TikTok abduction schemes: Criminal gangs target Syrians and Lebanese citizens

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:22

Depositor rights issue keeps Lebanon's IMF deal on hold

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:48

The opposition's plan: Distributing Syrian refugees across Arab nations and reevaluating the UNHCR's role

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:44

Lebanese Pharma Triumph: A Beacon of Hope in Challenging Times

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:34

MP Nadim Gemayel discusses Syrian displacement and Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:02

Child with special needs found in Achrafieh

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:54

Decree Dilemma: The Prospects of Lebanon's 2024 Budget and Article 86 Challenges

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More