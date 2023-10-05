Two killed in Turkish strikes on Kurdish sites in northeastern Syria

Two individuals were killed on Thursday in airstrikes carried out by Turkish drones in areas under Kurdish control in the Al-Hasakah Governorate in northeastern Syria in response to an attack in Ankara, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.



One of the airstrikes targeted a car, resulting in the deaths of two individuals, according to the observatory. Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Syrian Democratic Forces confirmed the targeting of a car and reported that three individuals were injured in a second airstrike on a factory.





AFP