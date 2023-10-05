At least seven killed in drone attack on military academy in central Syria

2023-10-05 | 09:21
At least seven killed in drone attack on military academy in central Syria
At least seven killed in drone attack on military academy in central Syria

An attack with drones on Thursday targeted the military academy in Homs (central Syria) immediately after the conclusion of an officer graduation ceremony, as announced by the Syrian army. 

The attack killed at least seven people, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. 

The Syrian army stated that "armed terrorist organizations, supported by known international parties, targeted the graduation ceremony of the military academy in Homs this afternoon using explosive-laden drones immediately after the ceremony, resulting in the martyrdom of civilians and military personnel and dozens of injuries.' 

It added that "the General Command of the Army and Armed Forces considers this cowardly terrorist act an unprecedented criminal act and affirms that it will respond with full force and determination to these terrorist organizations wherever they are found."
 
 
 
 
AFP

