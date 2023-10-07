Latest Developments in the Palestinian-Israeli Escalation: What's Happening on the Ground?

LBCI correspondent affirmed on Saturday that Israel placed blame on "Hezbollah" and Iran, considering it a coordination between the two on one side and the Palestinians on the other.



She stated that “they did not acknowledge that Hamas kidnapped soldiers in Gaza."



She added that "the confrontations took place with weapons and missiles, employing techniques that neutralized Israel's strength."

AFP