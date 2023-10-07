News
Hundreds of Gaza Residents Flee Homes on Israel Border
Middle East News
2023-10-07 | 04:13
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hundreds of Gaza Residents Flee Homes on Israel Border
Hundreds of residents in Gaza have fled their homes located on the border with Israel following a barrage of rockets launched from the territory towards the Israeli state, according to a journalist with Agence France-Presse.
Men, women, and children were seen carrying food supplies and blankets as they exited their homes, mostly located in the northeast of the territory.
AFP
Middle East News
Gaza
Israel
Palestine
Borrell: European Union Strongly Condemns Hamas Attacks from Gaza
Latest Developments in the Palestinian-Israeli Escalation: What's Happening on the Ground?
